Intershop : Change of leadership at the Intershop Group

12/22/2022

Intershop announces a change of leadership in the real estate group effective 1 October 2023. The long-standing CEO Cyrill Schneuwly will end his leadership at Intershop on the 30th September 2023, after having worked for the Group for over 25 years, in order focus on new challenges at a strategic level.

The Board of Directors of Intershop Management AG expresses its gratitude for Cyrill Schneuwly's excellent work he has accomplished for the Intershop Group. Cyrill Schneuwly has led the Group with much skill over many years and has contributed significantly to the success of the Intershop Group. Under Cyrill Schneuwly's leadership, profitability increased, and high-value jobs were created. The Board of Directors is grateful for Cyrill Schneuwly's enormous commitment of service at the Intershop Group and wishes him well and much success both professionally and privately.

Cyrill Schneuwly says: "After 14 years as CEO and 25 years with the Intershop Group, I am proud to hand over a successful and highly profitable group to my successor. I am now looking forward to new professional challenges. I wish my successor much joy and success in his job."

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As per 30/06/2022 its portfolio comprised 50 properties with a lettable area of 514,000 m2 and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

Agenda

28/02/2023 Publication of annual report 2022 with media and financial analysts conference 30/03/2023 60. Annual General Meeting 22/08/2023 Publication of half-year report 2023 with online presentation for media and financial analysts

