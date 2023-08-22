At the end of the reporting period, the Group's equity amounted to CHF 839 million, CHF 40 million less than at the beginning of the year after payment of the ordinary dividend and a one-off extraordinary dividend of CHF 25 per share each, totalling CHF 92 million. At the end of the reporting period, the net asset value per share, excluding treasury shares, amounted to CHF 455.

Rental income rose by 7.7% to CHF 40.6 million. In addition to successful lettings, rent increases due to index adjustments also contributed to this. As a result of property disposals, rental income fell by CHF 0.4 million compared to the previous year. The sale of the 60 com- monhold apartments in Baden resulted in a profit contribution of around CHF 14.9 million. Due to the further significant reduction in borrowings compared with the previous period, financial expenses remained at a low level despite rising interest rates and, at CHF 2.9 million, are slightly below the previous year's figure. With a real estate leverage (LTV) of 29%, Intershop continues to be very solidly financed.

Business review

The rental income of the investment property portfolio, excluding additions and disposals (like-for-like), rose by 5.3% and that of the development property portfolio by 4.0%. The vacancy rates of both investment and development portfolios were reduced significantly in the first half of the year, by 2.1 and 1.9 percentage points respectively. A good 3 percentage points of the vacancy rate of the overall portfolio and around 50% of the vacancy rate of the development property portfolio relate to the World Trade Center in Lausanne, which is undergoing sustainable renovation. For this reason, these vacant spaces are currently not being re-let (voluntary vacancies). The net yield of the investment property portfolio reached 4.9% in the first half of the year, that of the development property portfolio 5.7%. The construction projects proceeded according to plan. 60 flats of the commonhold apartment project in Baden were completed and handed over and the construction work on Redingstrasse in Basel and in Wohlen was largely completed. The construction of the commercial property «Métiers Vernier» is proceeding as expected and the redevelopment of the World Trade Center in Lausanne was started in June 2023.

Organisation

The 60th Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. The three existing members of the Board of Directors were re-elected. The Board of Directors appointed Simon Haus as the new CEO, who joined on 1 July 2023 and will take over from his predecessor during the third quarter. During the reporting period, Christian Baldinger, Head of Construction and Development, Thomas Kaul, CFO, and Andreas Wirz, Head of Portfolio Management, terminated their employment contracts. The Board of Directors would like to thank the members of the Executive Board for their great commitment and outstanding work, which has contributed significantly to the Group's long-term success.

At the Executive Board level, two internal succession arrangements were made. Ms Mireille Lehmann will succeed Christian Baldinger as Head of Construction and Development and member of the Executive Board by 1 April 2024 at the latest. Mr Yannick Hartmann will succeed Andreas Wirz as Head of Real Estate and Member of the Executive Board by 1 June 2024 at the latest. The Head of Real Estate combines asset management, property management and facility management. Portfolio management will be handled by the Executive Board.