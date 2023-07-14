Intershop terminates sales negotiations for a real estate property

Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
14th July 2023
Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR
On March 3, 2023, Intershop announced that it had received an offer to purchase a real estate property from a renowned, solvent interested party.
This offer has not been confirmed, and the negotiations have now been terminated.
Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2022, its portfolio included 49 properties with a lettable area of approx. 517,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.
