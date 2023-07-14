Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Intershop terminates sales negotiations for a real estate property



14-Jul-2023

14th July 2023 Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR On March 3, 2023, Intershop announced that it had received an offer to purchase a real estate property from a renowned, solvent interested party. This offer has not been confirmed, and the negotiations have now been terminated. Contact Ernst Schaufelberger, Chairman of the Board of Directors,

Phone +41 44 544 10 70 Company portrait Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2022, its portfolio included 49 properties with a lettable area of approx. 517,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential. Agenda 22/08/2023 Publication of half-year report 2023 with online presentation for media and financial analysts 27/02/2024 Publication of annual report 2023 with media and financial analysts conference 27/03/2024 61st Ordinary Annual General Meeting Download Ad hoc announcement (PDF)

