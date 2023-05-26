Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Intershop Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISN   CH0273774791

INTERSHOP HOLDING AG

(ISN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:25 2023-05-25 am EDT
605.00 CHF   +0.83%
01:02aResignations in the management of the Intershop Group
EQ
04/03INTERSHOP HOLDING AG : Bonus dividend other than over-provision or anniversary
FA
04/03INTERSHOP HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resignations in the management of the Intershop Group

05/26/2023 | 01:02am EDT
Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Resignations in the management of the Intershop Group

26-May-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

26th May 2023

Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR

Christian Baldinger, Head of Construction and Development, has terminated his employment contract with the Intershop Group as of the end of March 2024 after 19 years to pursue early retirement.

Andreas Wirz, Head of Portfolio Management, and Thomas Kaul, CFO, will be leaving the Intershop Group at their own request in the first half of 2024 after 15 and 11 years of service, respectively, to take on new professional challenges.

The Board of Directors of Intershop Holding AG regrets their decisions but would like to thank Christian Baldinger, Andreas Wirz and Thomas Kaul for their many years of great commitment and excellent work. They have realised many construction and development projects, acquisitions and disposals, established a sustainability report and optimised the financing structure. They have thus contributed to the successful development of the portfolio and the significant to the success of the Intershop Group.

The evaluation of their successors, including internal and external candidates, will be initiated by the Board of Directors together with the designated CEO in due course.

Contact

Ernst Schaufelberger, Chairman of the Board of Directors,
Phone +41 44 544 10 70

Company portrait

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2022, its portfolio included 49 properties with a lettable area of approx. 517,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

Agenda

 

 

 

22/08/2023

Publication of half-year report 2023 with online presentation for media and financial analysts

27/02/2024

Publication of annual report 2023 with media and financial analysts conference

27/03/2024

61st Ordinary Annual General Meeting

End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Intershop Holding AG
Giessereistrasse 18
8031 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 5441000
Fax: +41 44 5441001
E-mail: info@intershop.ch
Internet: https://intershop.ch/
ISIN: CH0273774791
Valor: 27377479
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1642477

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1642477  26-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1642477&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 95,0 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2023 57,9 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
Net Debt 2023 472 M 521 M 521 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 4,13%
Capitalization 1 115 M 1 231 M 1 231 M
EV / Sales 2023 16,7x
EV / Sales 2024 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 54,0%
