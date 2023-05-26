Resignations in the management of the Intershop Group
Resignations in the management of the Intershop Group
26th May 2023
Christian Baldinger, Head of Construction and Development, has terminated his employment contract with the Intershop Group as of the end of March 2024 after 19 years to pursue early retirement.
Andreas Wirz, Head of Portfolio Management, and Thomas Kaul, CFO, will be leaving the Intershop Group at their own request in the first half of 2024 after 15 and 11 years of service, respectively, to take on new professional challenges.
The Board of Directors of Intershop Holding AG regrets their decisions but would like to thank Christian Baldinger, Andreas Wirz and Thomas Kaul for their many years of great commitment and excellent work. They have realised many construction and development projects, acquisitions and disposals, established a sustainability report and optimised the financing structure. They have thus contributed to the successful development of the portfolio and the significant to the success of the Intershop Group.
The evaluation of their successors, including internal and external candidates, will be initiated by the Board of Directors together with the designated CEO in due course.
Company portrait
Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2022, its portfolio included 49 properties with a lettable area of approx. 517,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.
Agenda
22/08/2023
Publication of half-year report 2023 with online presentation for media and financial analysts
27/02/2024
Publication of annual report 2023 with media and financial analysts conference