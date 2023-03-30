Advanced search
    ISN   CH0273774791

INTERSHOP HOLDING AG

(ISN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23:15 2023-03-30 am EDT
658.00 CHF    0.00%
12:50pResolutions of the 60th Annual General Meeting held on 30th March 2023
EQ
12:03pSimon Haus becomes new CEO of the Intershop Group
EQ
03/22Intershop Completes Residential Project in Switzerland
MT
Resolutions of the 60th Annual General Meeting held on 30th March 2023

03/30/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Resolutions of the 60th Annual General Meeting held on 30th March 2023

30.03.2023 / 18:47 CET/CEST

Company portrait

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2022, its portfolio included 49 properties with a lettable area of approx. 517,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

Agenda

 

 

 

22/08/2023

Publication of half-year report 2023 with online presentation for media and financial

analysts

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Intershop Holding AG
Giessereistrasse 18
8031 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 5441000
Fax: +41 44 5441001
E-mail: info@intershop.ch
Internet: https://intershop.ch/
ISIN: CH0273774791
Valor: 27377479
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1597575

 
End of News EQS News Service

1597575  30.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1597575&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 95,0 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2022 141 M 153 M 153 M
Net Debt 2022 279 M 304 M 304 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 1 213 M 1 320 M 1 320 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,7x
EV / Sales 2023 17,7x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 54,0%
Managers and Directors
Cyrill Schneuwly Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Kaul Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Nater Chairman
Ernst Schaufelberger Non-Executive Director
Kurt Ritz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERSHOP HOLDING AG9.12%1 320
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.53%40 422
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.14%32 430
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.60%26 826
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.68%24 545
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.94%21 785
