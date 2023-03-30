Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Resolutions of the 60th Annual General Meeting held on 30th March 2023



30.03.2023 / 18:47 CET/CEST



Contact Cyrill Schneuwly, CEO

Thomas Kaul, CFO Company portrait Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2022, its portfolio included 49 properties with a lettable area of approx. 517,000 m² and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential. Agenda 22/08/2023 Publication of half-year report 2023 with online presentation for media and financial analysts Download Press release (PDF)

