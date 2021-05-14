Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ITP   CA4609191032

INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC.

(ITP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intertape Polymer : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Form 6-K)

05/14/2021 | 02:09pm EDT
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
MONTREAL, QUEBEC and SARASOTA, FLORIDA - May 12, 2021 - Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP) ('IPG' or the 'Company') today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the 'Meeting') held on May 12, 2021.
All eleven nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 26, 2021 were elected as Directors of the Company at the Meeting. The results of the vote are set out below:
Name of Nominee Votes for % Votes Withheld %
Robert M. Beil 37,111,362 92.51 3,004,928 7.49
Chris R. Cawston 40,093,402 99.94 22,888 0.06
Jane Craighead 40,090,448 99.94 25,842 0.06
Frank Di Tomaso 37,591,464 93.71 2,524,826 6.29
Robert J. Foster 39,343,240 98.07 773,050 1.93
Dahra Granovsky 39,918,340 99.51 197,950 0.49
James Pantelidis 37,900,888 94.48 2,215,402 5.52
Jorge N. Quintas 39,199,439 97.71 916,851 2.29
Mary Pat Salomone 39,597,688 98.71 518,602 1.29
Gregory A. C. Yull 39,347,072 98.08 769,218 1.92
Melbourne F. Yull 39,336,453 98.06 779,837 1.94

The complete biographies of the elected Directors and further details about the Company's corporate governance practices are available at www.itape.com.
At the Meeting, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company.
The shareholders adopted a resolution accepting, in an advisory, non-binding capacity, the Company's approach to executive compensation disclosed under 'Compensation of Executive Officers and Directors - Compensation Discussion and Analysis' in the Company's management information circular dated March 26, 2021.
Votes at the Meeting were taken by poll and proxies were received by the Company prior to the Meeting.
About Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, the Company employs approximately 3,700 employees with operations in 31 locations, including 21 manufacturing facilities in North America, four in Asia and one in Europe.

For information about the Company, visit www.itape.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Ross Marshall
Investor Relations
(T) (416) 526-1563
(E) ross.marshall@loderockadvisors.com

Disclaimer

IPG - Intertape Polymer Group Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 18:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 406 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 465 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,55%
Capitalization 1 476 M 1 479 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 3 603
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 30,78 $
Last Close Price 25,00 $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory A. C. Yull President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Jeffrey Crystal Chief Financial Officer
James Pantelidis Chairman
Trevor Arthurs Vice President-Research & Business Development
Douglas R. Nalette Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC.26.06%1 479
BALL CORPORATION-5.07%29 037
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION38.58%18 298
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.10.66%14 755
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.22.69%10 093
SEALED AIR CORPORATION23.39%8 587