Intertek reports sales of £2.77 billion for the January-October period, up 7.3% at constant exchange rates on the same period a year earlier (+5.1% at actual exchange rates).
Sales were driven in particular by 8.5% growth at constant exchange rates in Corporate Assurance, Healthcare, Industry & Infrastructure and World of Energy, while consumer goods sales rose by only 1.1% over the same period.
Over the four-month period from July to October, Intertek's sales came to £1,126 million, up 5.9% at constant exchange rates, but down 1.3% at real exchange rates, reflecting the strong negative forex effect.
According to CEO André Lacroix, Intertek is 'on track to achieve our 2023 objective of single-digit like-for-like sales growth, with margin expansion and a strong free cash flow performance, enabling us to deliver an excellent ROIC'.
Intertek: 10-month sales of £2.77 billion
November 23, 2023 at 03:56 am EST
