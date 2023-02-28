Intertek : 2022 Full Year Results Announcement

"I would like to recognise all my colleagues for their commitment, passion and agility as 2022 marks another year of consistent value delivery with revenue and earnings in-line with expectations, demonstrating the strengths of our differentiated TQA value proposition, our Science-based Customer Excellence giving our clients the ATIC advantage, our unique end-to-end performance management approach and our high-quality growth earnings model.
Key Adjusted Financials
Revenue
Like-for-like revenue2
Operating profit3
Operating margin3
Profit before tax3
Diluted earnings per share3
Dividend per share
Cash flow from operations less net capex3
Free Cash Flow3
Financial net debt4
Financial net debt / EBITDA3, 4
ROIC
2022
2021
Change at
Change at
actual
constant
rates
rates1
£3,192.9m
£2,786.3m
14.6%
8.2%
£3,067.4m
£2,761.0m
11.1%
4.9%
£520.1m
£473.9m
9.7%
3.8%
16.3%
17.0%
(70bps)
(70bps)
£488.2m
£445.5m
9.6%
3.9%
211.1p
190.8p
10.6%
4.6%
105.8p
105.8p
-
£609.7m
£599.7m
1.7%
£386.3m
£401.8m
(3.9%)
£737.9m
£733.3m
0.6%
1.1
1.1
18.0%
18.2%
Key Statutory Financials
Revenue
Operating profit
Operating margin
Profit before tax
Profit after tax
Diluted earnings per share
Net cash flows generated from operating activities
2022
2021
Change
at actual
rates
£3,192.9m
£2,786.3m
14.6%
£452.4m
£433.2m
4.4%
14.2%
15.5%
(130bps)
£419.8m
£413.4m
1.5%
£306.8m
£306.7m
-
178.4p
177.9p
0.3%
£559.9m
£550.2m
1.8%
1 Constant rates are calculated by translating 2021 results at 2022 exchange rates.
LFL revenue includes acquisitions following their 12-month anniversary of ownership and excludes the historical contribution of any business disposals/closures.
Adjusted results are stated before Separately Disclosed Items ('SDIs'), see note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.1,2,3 Reconciliations for these measures are shown in the Presentation of Results section on page 22.
Financial net debt excludes the IFRS
lease liability of £322.2m. Total net debt is £1,060.1m. Reflects prior
months' EBITDA for relevant period. See note 6 on page 34.
The Directors will propose a final dividend of 71.6p per share (2021: 71.6p) at the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2023, to be paid on 15 June 2023 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 26 May 2023.
Intertek CEO Letter
The Science-based Customer Excellence Advantage
At Intertek we work together to make the world a better and safer place for everybody, delivering on our vision of being the world's most trusted partner for Quality Assurance.
What our people do every day is amazing, delivering on our purpose of bringing quality, safety and sustainability to life, not just for our 400,000+ clients in more than 100 countries worldwide, but also for their many millions of customers and stakeholders.
During the year, we continued to innovate and provide customers with the mission-critical solutions they need through our unique Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification (ATIC) service offering.
As a world leading Total Quality Assurance (TQA) provider, we enable global and local businesses to overcome the complex quality, safety and sustainability challenges they face to give them the peace of mind they need to focus on their growth agenda.
Our superior customer service is based on our 'Science-based Customer Excellence' approach that we have built up over many years, based on three essential components:
The first is about our science-based technical expertise. It's ourindustry-leadingprocesses and technology that ultimately enable us to build the world's best intellectual property (IP) for delivering superiorcustomer-focusedTQA solutions.
The second is about science-based continuous improvement. Our commitment to the principles ofscience-basedcontinuous improvement means we always go back to the data. We do this to ensure the solutions we offer are invariably based on the best possible research, knowledge and understanding.
The third is aboutscience-basedinnovation. We continuously apply superior data-driven insights when creating and delivering end-to-end solutions for our clients. As a result, we can draw on our strong data-science advantage that ensures we deliver the best and most effective insights into how and where to improve their businesses.
Our Science-based Customer Excellence approach is enabling us to build long-lasting and ever-closer relationships with our clients. This gives our clients the ATIC advantage that empowers them to make their businesses ever stronger, ever more resilient and ever more sustainable.
Ultimately, this is what continues to make us a quality leader in the highly attractive $250-billion global Quality Assurance market.
Results in 2022
I would like to recognise all my colleagues for their commitment, passion and agility as 2022 marks another year of consistent value delivery with revenue and earnings in-line with expectations, demonstrating the strengths of our differentiated TQA value proposition, our Science-based Customer Excellence giving our clients the ATIC advantage, our unique end-to-end performance management approach and our high-quality growth earnings model.
We have a group of excellent businesses globally which performed well across 2022. In China, however, the Covid- related lock-down restrictions and consequent revenue headwinds faced in March-June did have an impact on our performance, as did the high level of Covid-related sickness we experienced in November-December, all of which have also impacted Group margins.
We have delivered a robust performance in 2022 with:
Group revenue up 8% at constant rates and nearly 15% at actual rates
LFL revenue growth of 4.9% at constant rates
Adjusted operating profit up 4% at constant rates and nearly 10% at actual rates
Robust adjusted operating margin of 16.3%
Adjusted diluted EPS growth of 4.6% at constant rates and 10.6% at actual rates
Statutory operating profit after SDI up 4.4% at actual rates
Progress on ROIC at constant rates
Unchanged full year dividend at 105.8p
Post Covid-19, the Quality Assurance market will grow faster as the demand for Quality Assurance solutions is expanding across all our business lines given the increasing stakeholder expectations in quality, safety and sustainability. Moving forward, we expect the attractive structural growth drivers in our industry to be augmented by an expansion in ATIC customers, a stronger focus by corporations on safer supply chains, greater corporate investments in innovation, a step change in sustainability management and reporting with independently verified disclosures, and significant growth opportunities in the World of Energy.
We are entering 2023 with confidence given the re-opening of China, which has been operating with normal staffing levels since the beginning of the year, the increased demand for our ATIC solutions, the strengths of our portfolio, our strong pricing power, our productivity and cost initiatives, as well as our cash flow discipline. We expect the Group will deliver mid-single digit LFL revenue growth at constant currency, with margin progression year-on-year, and a strong free cash flow performance.
We operate a differentiated, high-quality growth business with excellent fundamentals and intrinsic defensive characteristics, giving our customers the Intertek Science-based Total Quality Assurance advantage to strengthen their businesses. Our leading ATIC solutions are mission-critical for the world to operate safely and the growth in our end- markets is accelerating. We operate a high-performance earnings and cash compounder model which has generated 8% annual Total Shareholder Returns since 2012. We are well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth and value for all stakeholders in the short, medium and long term.
Exciting growth opportunities ahead
The Quality Assurance market is growing faster post Covid-19 as the demand for Quality Assurance solutions is expanding across all our business lines given the growing stakeholder expectations in quality, safety and sustainability. This is making the case for our unique risk-based Quality Assurance solutions stronger.
Moving forward, we expect the attractive structural growth drivers in our industry to be augmented by an increase in ATIC customers, a stronger focus by corporations on safer supply chains, greater corporate investments in innovation, a step change in sustainability management and reporting with independently verified disclosures, and exciting growth opportunities in the World of Energy.
Sustainability at the heart of everything we do
Sustainability is the movement of our time and is central to everything we do at Intertek, anchored in our strategy, our Purpose, our Vision and our Values.
Sustainability is important to all stakeholders in society who are consistently demanding faster progress and greater transparency in sustainability reporting. Companies everywhere therefore continuously need to upgrade and reinvent how they manage their sustainability agenda, particularly with regard to how they disclose their performance.
This is why, under our global Total Sustainability Assurance (TSA) programme, we provide our clients with proven independent, systemic and end-to-end assurance on all aspects of their sustainability strategies, activities and operations.
