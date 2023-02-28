Advanced search
    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:25 2023-02-27 am EST
4374.00 GBX   -0.07%
02:27aIntertek Group Attributable Profit in FY22 Edges Up
MT
02:16aIntertek Group Maintains Attributable Profit in FY22
MT
02:15aIntertek : 2022 Full Year Results Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intertek : 2022 Full Year Results Announcement

02/28/2023 | 02:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 FULL YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

28 February 2023

Robust performance in 2022

  • Revenue of £3,193m; +8.2% at constant rates; +14.6% at actual rates
  • LFL revenue growth of 4.9% at constant rates: Products +3.9%; Trade +5.6%; Resources +7.9%
  • Outside China LFL revenue grew 6.5% at constant rates: Products 5.5%, Trade 7%, Resources 8.5%
  • Recent acquisitions JLA, SAI and CEA performing well, contributing £153.0m of margin accretive revenue in 2022
  • Adjusted operating profit of £520m, up 3.8% at constant rates and up 9.7% at actual rates
  • Robust adjusted operating margin of 16.3%, 70bps lower at constant and actual rates; H2 margin of 17.8%
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of 211.1p: up 4.6% at constant rates and up 10.6% at actual rates
  • Adjusted free cash flow of £386m and a strong balance sheet with 1.1x net debt to EBITDA
  • ROIC of 18.0%, up year-on-year by 20bps at constant rates and down 20bps at actual rates
  • Sustainable returns to shareholders with full year dividend of 105.8p and dividend cover back to 2.0
  • Cost reduction programme (£27m in SDIs) to streamline operations and deliver annual savings of £15m
  • 2023 outlook: Mid-single digit LFL revenue growth, margin progression and strong free cash flow

A FY results video is available on our website https://www.intertek.com/investors/2022-full-year-results-video/

André Lacroix: Chief Executive Officer statement

"I would like to recognise all my colleagues for their commitment, passion and agility as 2022 marks another year of consistent value delivery with revenue and earnings in-line with expectations, demonstrating the strengths of our differentiated TQA value proposition, our Science-based Customer Excellence giving our clients the ATIC advantage, our unique end-to-end performance management approach and our high-quality growth earnings model.

We have a group of excellent businesses globally which performed well across 2022. In China, however, the Covid- related lock-down restrictions and consequent revenue headwinds faced in March-June did have an impact on our performance, as did the high level of Covid-related sickness we experienced in November-December, all of which have also impacted Group margins.

Post Covid-19, the Quality Assurance market will grow faster as the demand for Quality Assurance solutions is expanding across all our business lines given the increasing stakeholder expectations in quality, safety and sustainability. Moving forward, we expect the attractive structural growth drivers in our industry to be augmented by an expansion in ATIC customers, a stronger focus by corporations on safer supply chains, greater corporate investments in innovation, a step change in sustainability management and reporting with independently verified disclosures, and significant growth opportunities in the World of Energy.

We are entering 2023 with confidence given the re-opening of China, which has been operating with normal staffing levels since the beginning of the year, the increased demand for our ATIC solutions, the strengths of our portfolio, our strong pricing power, our productivity and cost initiatives, as well as our cash flow discipline. We expect the Group will deliver mid-single digit LFL revenue growth at constant currency, with margin progression year-on-year, and a strong free cash flow performance.

We operate a differentiated, high-quality growth business with excellent fundamentals and intrinsic defensive characteristics, giving our customers the Intertek Science-based Total Quality Assurance advantage to strengthen their businesses. Our leading ATIC solutions are mission-critical for the world to operate safely and the growth in our end- markets is accelerating. We operate a high-performance earnings and cash compounder model which has generated 8% annual Total Shareholder Returns since 2012. We are well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth and value for all stakeholders in the short, medium and long term."

1

Key Adjusted Financials

Revenue

Like-for-like revenue2

Operating profit3

Operating margin3

Profit before tax3

Diluted earnings per share3

Dividend per share

Cash flow from operations less net capex3

Free Cash Flow3

Financial net debt4

Financial net debt / EBITDA3, 4

ROIC

2022

2021

Change at

Change at

actual

constant

rates

rates1

£3,192.9m

£2,786.3m

14.6%

8.2%

£3,067.4m

£2,761.0m

11.1%

4.9%

£520.1m

£473.9m

9.7%

3.8%

16.3%

17.0%

(70bps)

(70bps)

£488.2m

£445.5m

9.6%

3.9%

211.1p

190.8p

10.6%

4.6%

105.8p

105.8p

-

£609.7m

£599.7m

1.7%

£386.3m

£401.8m

(3.9%)

£737.9m

£733.3m

0.6%

1.1

1.1

18.0%

18.2%

Key Statutory Financials

Revenue

Operating profit

Operating margin

Profit before tax

Profit after tax

Diluted earnings per share

Net cash flows generated from operating activities

2022

2021

Change

at actual

rates

£3,192.9m

£2,786.3m

14.6%

£452.4m

£433.2m

4.4%

14.2%

15.5%

(130bps)

£419.8m

£413.4m

1.5%

£306.8m

£306.7m

-

178.4p

177.9p

0.3%

£559.9m

£550.2m

1.8%

1 Constant rates are calculated by translating 2021 results at 2022 exchange rates.

  1. LFL revenue includes acquisitions following their 12-month anniversary of ownership and excludes the historical contribution of any business disposals/closures.
  2. Adjusted results are stated before Separately Disclosed Items ('SDIs'), see note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. 1,2,3 Reconciliations for these measures are shown in the Presentation of Results section on page 22.
  3. Financial net debt excludes the IFRS
  1. lease liability of £322.2m. Total net debt is £1,060.1m. Reflects prior
  1. months' EBITDA for relevant period. See note 6 on page 34.

The Directors will propose a final dividend of 71.6p per share (2021: 71.6p) at the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2023, to be paid on 15 June 2023 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 26 May 2023.

2

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Denis Moreau, Investor Relations

Telephone:

+44 (0) 20 7396 3415

investor@intertek.com

Jonathon Brill/James Styles, Dentons Global Advisors

Telephone:

+44 (0)7510 385 554

intertek@dentonsglobaladvisors.com

Analysts' Call

A live audiocast for analysts and investors will be held today at 7.45am. Details can be found at http://www.intertek.com/investors/together with presentation slides and a pdf copy of this report. A recording of the audiocast will be available later in the day.

Annual Report

The Annual Report comprising the Strategic, Sustainability and Financial Reports for the year ended 31 December 2022 will be available on the Company's website www.intertek.comon 21 March 2023.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.

Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

3

Intertek CEO Letter

The Science-based Customer Excellence Advantage

At Intertek we work together to make the world a better and safer place for everybody, delivering on our vision of being the world's most trusted partner for Quality Assurance.

What our people do every day is amazing, delivering on our purpose of bringing quality, safety and sustainability to life, not just for our 400,000+ clients in more than 100 countries worldwide, but also for their many millions of customers and stakeholders.

During the year, we continued to innovate and provide customers with the mission-critical solutions they need through our unique Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification (ATIC) service offering.

As a world leading Total Quality Assurance (TQA) provider, we enable global and local businesses to overcome the complex quality, safety and sustainability challenges they face to give them the peace of mind they need to focus on their growth agenda.

Our superior customer service is based on our 'Science-based Customer Excellence' approach that we have built up over many years, based on three essential components:

  • The first is about our science-based technical expertise. It's our industry-leadingprocesses and technology that ultimately enable us to build the world's best intellectual property (IP) for delivering superior customer-focusedTQA solutions.
  • The second is about science-based continuous improvement. Our commitment to the principles of science-basedcontinuous improvement means we always go back to the data. We do this to ensure the solutions we offer are invariably based on the best possible research, knowledge and understanding.
  • The third is about science-basedinnovation. We continuously apply superior data-driven insights when creating and delivering end-to-end solutions for our clients. As a result, we can draw on our strong data-science advantage that ensures we deliver the best and most effective insights into how and where to improve their businesses.

Our Science-based Customer Excellence approach is enabling us to build long-lasting and ever-closer relationships with our clients. This gives our clients the ATIC advantage that empowers them to make their businesses ever stronger, ever more resilient and ever more sustainable.

Ultimately, this is what continues to make us a quality leader in the highly attractive $250-billion global Quality Assurance market.

Results in 2022

I would like to recognise all my colleagues for their commitment, passion and agility as 2022 marks another year of consistent value delivery with revenue and earnings in-line with expectations, demonstrating the strengths of our differentiated TQA value proposition, our Science-based Customer Excellence giving our clients the ATIC advantage, our unique end-to-end performance management approach and our high-quality growth earnings model.

We have a group of excellent businesses globally which performed well across 2022. In China, however, the Covid- related lock-down restrictions and consequent revenue headwinds faced in March-June did have an impact on our performance, as did the high level of Covid-related sickness we experienced in November-December, all of which have also impacted Group margins.

4

We have delivered a robust performance in 2022 with:

  • Group revenue up 8% at constant rates and nearly 15% at actual rates
  • LFL revenue growth of 4.9% at constant rates
  • Adjusted operating profit up 4% at constant rates and nearly 10% at actual rates
  • Robust adjusted operating margin of 16.3%
  • Adjusted diluted EPS growth of 4.6% at constant rates and 10.6% at actual rates
  • Statutory operating profit after SDI up 4.4% at actual rates
  • Progress on ROIC at constant rates
  • Unchanged full year dividend at 105.8p

Post Covid-19, the Quality Assurance market will grow faster as the demand for Quality Assurance solutions is expanding across all our business lines given the increasing stakeholder expectations in quality, safety and sustainability. Moving forward, we expect the attractive structural growth drivers in our industry to be augmented by an expansion in ATIC customers, a stronger focus by corporations on safer supply chains, greater corporate investments in innovation, a step change in sustainability management and reporting with independently verified disclosures, and significant growth opportunities in the World of Energy.

We are entering 2023 with confidence given the re-opening of China, which has been operating with normal staffing levels since the beginning of the year, the increased demand for our ATIC solutions, the strengths of our portfolio, our strong pricing power, our productivity and cost initiatives, as well as our cash flow discipline. We expect the Group will deliver mid-single digit LFL revenue growth at constant currency, with margin progression year-on-year, and a strong free cash flow performance.

We operate a differentiated, high-quality growth business with excellent fundamentals and intrinsic defensive characteristics, giving our customers the Intertek Science-based Total Quality Assurance advantage to strengthen their businesses. Our leading ATIC solutions are mission-critical for the world to operate safely and the growth in our end- markets is accelerating. We operate a high-performance earnings and cash compounder model which has generated 8% annual Total Shareholder Returns since 2012. We are well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth and value for all stakeholders in the short, medium and long term.

Exciting growth opportunities ahead

The Quality Assurance market is growing faster post Covid-19 as the demand for Quality Assurance solutions is expanding across all our business lines given the growing stakeholder expectations in quality, safety and sustainability. This is making the case for our unique risk-based Quality Assurance solutions stronger.

Moving forward, we expect the attractive structural growth drivers in our industry to be augmented by an increase in ATIC customers, a stronger focus by corporations on safer supply chains, greater corporate investments in innovation, a step change in sustainability management and reporting with independently verified disclosures, and exciting growth opportunities in the World of Energy.

Sustainability at the heart of everything we do

Sustainability is the movement of our time and is central to everything we do at Intertek, anchored in our strategy, our Purpose, our Vision and our Values.

Sustainability is important to all stakeholders in society who are consistently demanding faster progress and greater transparency in sustainability reporting. Companies everywhere therefore continuously need to upgrade and reinvent how they manage their sustainability agenda, particularly with regard to how they disclose their performance.

This is why, under our global Total Sustainability Assurance (TSA) programme, we provide our clients with proven independent, systemic and end-to-end assurance on all aspects of their sustainability strategies, activities and operations.

5

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 07:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
