Intertek : 2022 Full Year Results Announcement

2022 FULL YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

28 February 2023

Robust performance in 2022

Revenue of £3,193m; +8.2% at constant rates; +14.6% at actual rates

LFL revenue growth of 4.9% at constant rates: Products +3.9%; Trade +5.6%; Resources +7.9%

Outside China LFL revenue grew 6.5% at constant rates: Products 5.5%, Trade 7%, Resources 8.5%

Recent acquisitions JLA, SAI and CEA performing well, contributing £153.0m of margin accretive revenue in 2022

Adjusted operating profit of £520m, up 3.8% at constant rates and up 9.7% at actual rates

Robust adjusted operating margin of 16.3%, 70bps lower at constant and actual rates; H2 margin of 17.8%

Adjusted diluted EPS of 211.1p: up 4.6% at constant rates and up 10.6% at actual rates

Adjusted free cash flow of £386m and a strong balance sheet with 1.1x net debt to EBITDA

ROIC of 18.0%, up year-on-year by 20bps at constant rates and down 20bps at actual rates

year-on-year by 20bps at constant rates and down 20bps at actual rates Sustainable returns to shareholders with full year dividend of 105.8p and dividend cover back to 2.0

Cost reduction programme (£27m in SDIs) to streamline operations and deliver annual savings of £15m

2023 outlook: Mid-single digit LFL revenue growth, margin progression and strong free cash flow

A FY results video is available on our website https://www.intertek.com/investors/2022-full-year-results-video/

André Lacroix: Chief Executive Officer statement

"I would like to recognise all my colleagues for their commitment, passion and agility as 2022 marks another year of consistent value delivery with revenue and earnings in-line with expectations, demonstrating the strengths of our differentiated TQA value proposition, our Science-based Customer Excellence giving our clients the ATIC advantage, our unique end-to-end performance management approach and our high-quality growth earnings model.

We have a group of excellent businesses globally which performed well across 2022. In China, however, the Covid- related lock-down restrictions and consequent revenue headwinds faced in March-June did have an impact on our performance, as did the high level of Covid-related sickness we experienced in November-December, all of which have also impacted Group margins.

Post Covid-19, the Quality Assurance market will grow faster as the demand for Quality Assurance solutions is expanding across all our business lines given the increasing stakeholder expectations in quality, safety and sustainability. Moving forward, we expect the attractive structural growth drivers in our industry to be augmented by an expansion in ATIC customers, a stronger focus by corporations on safer supply chains, greater corporate investments in innovation, a step change in sustainability management and reporting with independently verified disclosures, and significant growth opportunities in the World of Energy.

We are entering 2023 with confidence given the re-opening of China, which has been operating with normal staffing levels since the beginning of the year, the increased demand for our ATIC solutions, the strengths of our portfolio, our strong pricing power, our productivity and cost initiatives, as well as our cash flow discipline. We expect the Group will deliver mid-single digit LFL revenue growth at constant currency, with margin progression year-on-year, and a strong free cash flow performance.

We operate a differentiated, high-quality growth business with excellent fundamentals and intrinsic defensive characteristics, giving our customers the Intertek Science-based Total Quality Assurance advantage to strengthen their businesses. Our leading ATIC solutions are mission-critical for the world to operate safely and the growth in our end- markets is accelerating. We operate a high-performance earnings and cash compounder model which has generated 8% annual Total Shareholder Returns since 2012. We are well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth and value for all stakeholders in the short, medium and long term."

