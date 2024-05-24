Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Intertek Group plc published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 06:35:06 UTC.
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5,100 GBX
|+2.95%
|+0.32%
|+16.67%
|08:55am
|UK retail sales fall amid wet April; Co-Op Bank deal
|AN
|08:32am
|Intertek Group's Four-month Revenue Up; Outlook Affirmed
|MT
Attachments
Disclaimer
Intertek Group plc published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 06:35:06 UTC.
|UK retail sales fall amid wet April; Co-Op Bank deal
|AN
|Intertek Group's Four-month Revenue Up; Outlook Affirmed
|MT
|AstraZeneca target raised; Antofagasta lowered
|AN
|Boadicea Resources Strikes Thick Pegmatites at Two Tanks Tenements
|MT
|It was better before...
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank Of America, Netflix, Nike, Ulta Beauty, Doordash...
|Berenberg Keeps Intertek at Buy, Boosts PT
|MT
|UBS raises Crest Nicholson; Stifel cuts CRH
|AN
|Kepler Cheuvreux Downgrades Intertek to Hold from Buy, Raises PT
|MT
|Dr Martens cut to 'sell'; BofA likes Tullow
|AN
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Lululemon, Rivian, Tesla, Walt Disney, Nvidia...
|SocGen raises Sage; Numis cuts Virgin Money
|AN
|AstraZeneca wins US approval, Kingfisher profit down
|AN
|Old demons return as tech takes a dive
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Abbvie, Align Technology; Ulta Beauty, United Airlines, Currys...
|RBC Raises Intertek PT, Keeps Outperform Rating
|MT
|Citi, Macquarie cut Virgin Money to 'neutral'
|AN
|Barclays Lifts Intertek Group PT, Keeps Underweight Rating
|MT
|Deutsche Bank Boosts Intertek's PT, Keeps Sell Rating
|MT
|JPMorgan raises IAG; Jefferies likes Experian
|AN
|FTSE 100 Closed Up Ahead of U.K.'s Spring Budget
|DJ
|Stocks mixed but gold glows on Fed cut hope
|AN
|European Equities Close Mostly Lower Tuesday; Eurozone's Monthly Producer Prices Down in January
|MT
|FTSE 100 Closes Flat as Earnings Season Draws Mixed Reaction Ahead of Spring Budget Reveal
|MT
|Firering Strategic Minerals seals Atex drilling programme
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+16.67%
|10.15B
|+15.50%
|70.63B
|+6.72%
|17.34B
|+11.94%
|13.76B
|+21.12%
|13.6B
|-21.17%
|6.84B
|-2.54%
|6.09B
|+2.69%
|5.24B
|+0.32%
|5.03B
|+8.34%
|4.83B