Intertek : APPEA Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will be exhibiting at the APPEA Conference taking place in Brisbane, Australia from 16-19 May, 2022 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre. APPEA is the Australian oil and gas event run by the industry for the industry.

The APPEA Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition is the largest annual upstream oil and gas event in the southern hemisphere, attracting delegates from across the country and around the world.

The APPEA 2022 Conference and Exhibition will challenge the thinking of the industry with robust debates on key topics and challenges to ensure real solutions are developed to support the industry in achieving a prosperous future.

As the largest gathering of the oil and gas industry in the southern hemisphere, it attracts the key thinkers and leaders of our time.

The theme for APPEA 2022 is: Positive Energy for a Changing World and will be a landmark event for the industry. With the key challenges of economic recovery, the 2050 targets, energy security and decarbonisation all at play, there are many questions, debates and information to share. It is vital that the industry gathers to develop common understandings and goals the sector can work to achieve.

The APPEA Conference program includes international keynote presentations, case studies, updates and panel discussions from the leading minds in the industry. In addition, an extensive Technical & Business program will present 100 unique and never seen before papers, which will be in the CSIRO published The APPEA Journal.

International experts and Australian industry leaders will provide up-to-date analysis, case studies and technical know-how on the big issues facing our industry. Combined with an array of business networking events, APPEA 2022 is the place to form new partnerships and strengthen existing ones.

Intertek is unique in its ability to provide Total Quality Assurance solutions to the oil and gas industry globally. We have a proven track record of success in on and offshore services. These services include oilfield safety and equipment certification; offshore infrastructure integrity and vendor compliance; materials and corrosion testing & consultancy; exploration and production testing and analysis; research and technical support.

Intertek assists its clients manage risk across both the supply and value chain and operational life-cycle.

Visit booth #76 and meet with our technical experts from the Exploration & Production, Industry Services and Caleb Brett business lines to discuss your challenges and our offshore solutions.

