Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intertek Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/30 11:35:22 am
4977 GBX   +1.08%
04:12pINTERTEK : Achieves Highest ESG Rating in Key Sustainability Ranking
PU
09/27INTERTEK : Presents During AMI's Biax Film 2021
PU
09/20INTERTEK : Lights Up Purple for Disability Awareness
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intertek : Achieves Highest ESG Rating in Key Sustainability Ranking

09/30/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Intertek Achieves Highest ESG Rating in Key Sustainability Ranking

Upgrade to 'AAA' MSCI ESG rating reflects strong progress by Intertek on its sustainability journey

September 30, 2021

Intertek Group plc ("Intertek" or "Group"), a Total Quality Assurance provider to a range of industries worldwide, has been recognised for its leading sustainability credentials with the highest possible 'AAA' ESG rating from the world's largest provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Indexes, MSCI.

The rating places Intertek at the top of its industry peer group as it joins a small number of FTSE 100 companies to have received the prestigious 'AAA' rating.

An MSCI ESG Rating is designed to measure a company's resilience to long-term, industry material ESG risks. Intertek scored particularly highly across key areas including human capital developments (people and communities), carbon emissions, privacy & data security and governance. MSCI ESG Ratings range from leader (AAA, AA), average (A, BBB, BB) to laggard (B, CCC).

The news builds on the progress made by Intertek regarding its sustainability performance, having already achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, with a commitment in place to target Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Group has also joined the UN Race to Zero campaign and signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative which means that it is formally committed to setting independently verified science-based GHG emission reduction targets.

André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Sustainability is central to everything we do at Intertek and as a purpose-led company it is anchored in our Purpose, Vision and Values. We are proud to have achieved the highest rating in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment, which provides external validation for the incredible work that our colleagues do everyday to support our clients with their own sustainability agendas, as well as being focused on sustainability excellence in every operation internally. Innovative sustainability services have been core to our global business for more than 100 years and we are committed to pioneering new solutions that will help our clients, and indeed the world, Build Back Ever Better."

Visit https://www.intertek.com/investors/sustainability/ to learn more about how Intertek brings Quality, Safety and Sustainability to life.

For more information about MSCI's ESG Ratings assessment, visit https://www.msci.com/our-solutions/esg-investing/esg-ratings.

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 20:11:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERTEK GROUP PLC
04:12pINTERTEK : Achieves Highest ESG Rating in Key Sustainability Ranking
PU
09/27INTERTEK : Presents During AMI's Biax Film 2021
PU
09/20INTERTEK : Lights Up Purple for Disability Awareness
PU
09/20INTERTEK : Sustainability Assurance in Action During Wales Beach Clean Event
PU
09/16INTERTEK : Network with Intertek Experts at Vitafoods Europe 2021, The World's Leading Nut..
PU
09/16INTERTEK : Presents at Chemical Watch Global Enforcement Summit 2021
PU
09/16INTERTEK GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/14INTERTEK : Delivers Environmental Licensing Support for Scottish Isles Telecommunication C..
PU
09/07INTERTEK : Completes $632 Million Purchase of SAI Global Assurance
MT
09/07INTERTEK : acquires SAI Global Assurance
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERTEK GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 795 M 3 766 M 3 766 M
Net income 2021 271 M 365 M 365 M
Net Debt 2021 883 M 1 190 M 1 190 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 8 017 M 10 824 M 10 802 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 43 769
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4 924,00 GBX
Average target price 5 656,84 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Timmis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Chairman
Diane Bitzel Group Chief Information Officer
Graham Denis Allan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-12.82%10 662
CINTAS CORPORATION10.13%40 487
TELEPERFORMANCE SE27.31%23 567
BUREAU VERITAS SA21.88%13 917
EDENRED SE0.69%13 525
LG CORP.-3.11%12 143