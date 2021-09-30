Intertek : Achieves Highest ESG Rating in Key Sustainability Ranking

Upgrade to 'AAA' MSCI ESG rating reflects strong progress by Intertek on its sustainability journey

Intertek Group plc ("Intertek" or "Group"), a Total Quality Assurance provider to a range of industries worldwide, has been recognised for its leading sustainability credentials with the highest possible 'AAA' ESG rating from the world's largest provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Indexes, MSCI.

The rating places Intertek at the top of its industry peer group as it joins a small number of FTSE 100 companies to have received the prestigious 'AAA' rating.

An MSCI ESG Rating is designed to measure a company's resilience to long-term, industry material ESG risks. Intertek scored particularly highly across key areas including human capital developments (people and communities), carbon emissions, privacy & data security and governance. MSCI ESG Ratings range from leader (AAA, AA), average (A, BBB, BB) to laggard (B, CCC).

The news builds on the progress made by Intertek regarding its sustainability performance, having already achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, with a commitment in place to target Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Group has also joined the UN Race to Zero campaign and signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative which means that it is formally committed to setting independently verified science-based GHG emission reduction targets.

André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Sustainability is central to everything we do at Intertek and as a purpose-led company it is anchored in our Purpose, Vision and Values. We are proud to have achieved the highest rating in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment, which provides external validation for the incredible work that our colleagues do everyday to support our clients with their own sustainability agendas, as well as being focused on sustainability excellence in every operation internally. Innovative sustainability services have been core to our global business for more than 100 years and we are committed to pioneering new solutions that will help our clients, and indeed the world, Build Back Ever Better."

Visit https://www.intertek.com/investors/sustainability/ to learn more about how Intertek brings Quality, Safety and Sustainability to life.

For more information about MSCI's ESG Ratings assessment, visit https://www.msci.com/our-solutions/esg-investing/esg-ratings.

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com