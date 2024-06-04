Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has been authorised by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) to conduct inspections and issue Certificates of Inspection (CoI) in the SABER system for Used Motor Vehicles being imported into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Under a new SASO Technical Regulation, all Used Motor Vehicles imported into Saudi Arabia must undergo a conformity assessment inspection and obtain a CoI through SASO's SABER platform prior to being allowed entry into the country. The mandatory inspection programme aims to verify that the condition and specifications of Used Motor Vehicles comply with SASO's requirements.

As an approved inspection body, Intertek will evaluate Used Motor Vehicles from exporting countries based on the criteria outlined in SASO's Technical Regulation for Used Imported Vehicles (TR MA 179-21-09-02). Upon successful inspection, Intertek will issue a CoI through the SABER system, confirming the vehicle's conformity with SASO.

"We are honoured to have been selected by SASO to support their efforts in assuring Used Motor Vehicle imports and protecting consumer interests in Saudi Arabia," said Jérémy Gaspard, Vice President GTS, World of Energy Europe, Saudi Products Testing and Intertek (Suisse) SA. "As a trusted partner to the Kingdom, our globally accredited inspectors and auditors will ensure the inspection process is carried out according to stringent quality standards, allowing more Used Motor Vehicles to safely enter the circular economy. Through our unrivalled science-based expertise and ATIC solutions, Intertek is committed to supporting the ongoing sustainable development of Saudia Arabia's automotive aftermarket.

The SASO Used Motor Vehicles inspection programme will be implemented in two phases, covering private individuals first, then commercial entities. Enforcement dates are set to be announced by SASO soon.

Exporters and importers of Used Motor Vehicles destined for Saudi Arabia are advised to contact their nearest Intertek office for assistance with SABER registration, inspection booking, and certification services.

Please contact

Medha Singh

Regional Marketing Executive, Asia

+91-9136441227

Medha.singh@intertek.com

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com