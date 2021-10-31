Log in
Intertek Awarded Contract by Tatweer Petroleum

10/31/2021 | 04:17am EDT
Intertek Awarded Contract by Tatweer Petroleum October 31, 2021

Manama, Bahrain - Intertek, a leading total quality assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract by Tatweer Petroleum for the provision of quality assurance solutions in Bahrain.

Intertek's global team of highly skilled engineers and inspection experts will provide a 'factory-to-field' inspection and quality assurance programme assisting Tatweer Petroleum in validating the specifications, value, and safety of raw materials, products and assets. It will also verify the quality and compliance of products and procedures throughout the supply chain and secure on-time delivery of products and services.

Catalin Tomescu, General Manager of Intertek Industry Services Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, said: "We are thrilled to engage with Tatweer Petroleum and offer Intertek's innovative expertise and global reach. Intertek's Total Quality Assurance solutions have been utilised successfully by Tatweer Petroleum for over a decade, and we are truly honoured to be entrusted with this additional work scope. Intertek's in-depth experience in the oil and gas sector globally,in the region and our world-class quality assurance services provide our clients with the peace of mind they need to focus on their core business and competencies."

For Media Information

Please contact:
Randa Mazzawi
Borouj Consulting
T: +971 50 4506120
E: randa@boroujconsulting.com or rosie@boroujconsulting.com

For Technical Information

Please contact:
Catalin Tomescu
General Manager of Intertek Industry Services Saudi Arabia and Bahrain
T: +966 50 517 8704
E: catalin.tomescu@intertek.com

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 08:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
