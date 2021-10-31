Intertek Awarded Contract by Tatweer Petroleum

Manama, Bahrain - Intertek, a leading total quality assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract by Tatweer Petroleum for the provision of quality assurance solutions in Bahrain.

Intertek's global team of highly skilled engineers and inspection experts will provide a 'factory-to-field' inspection and quality assurance programme assisting Tatweer Petroleum in validating the specifications, value, and safety of raw materials, products and assets. It will also verify the quality and compliance of products and procedures throughout the supply chain and secure on-time delivery of products and services.

Catalin Tomescu, General Manager of Intertek Industry Services Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, said: "We are thrilled to engage with Tatweer Petroleum and offer Intertek's innovative expertise and global reach. Intertek's Total Quality Assurance solutions have been utilised successfully by Tatweer Petroleum for over a decade, and we are truly honoured to be entrusted with this additional work scope. Intertek's in-depth experience in the oil and gas sector globally,in the region and our world-class quality assurance services provide our clients with the peace of mind they need to focus on their core business and competencies."

