Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intertek Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-05 am EDT
3920.00 GBX   -0.88%
04:10pINTERTEK : Awards FDC Technology China its First Tick-Mark Certificate for Intelligent Air Purifier
PU
08/30INTERTEK : Join Intertek at RAPS 2022 to Learn About the Latest Developments in Healthcare and Related Products
PU
08/23FTSE 100 Index Drops, Led by Industrial Stocks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intertek : Awards FDC Technology China its First Tick-Mark Certificate for Intelligent Air Purifier

09/05/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Intertek Awards FDC Technology China its First Tick-Mark Certificate for Intelligent Air Purifier September 05, 2022

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is delighted to have awarded FDC Technology Industry Co. ('FDC') with its first Intertek Tick-Mark certificate for its innovative air purifier.

The award ceremony was held at the headquarters of FDC, with Lei Kangning, FDC Chairman, Mr. Li Yutong, FDC Administrative Director, Mr. Li Zichao, FDC Production Director, Mr. Zhou Lihui, Operations Director, Intertek Electrical South China, and Mr. He Huajun, Medical Device Engineering Manager, Intertek Electrical South China in attendance.


Representatives from both parties attended the award ceremony

The use of air purifiers is increasing globally, especially in countries with high levels of pollution. In addition, following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are paying more attention to hygiene within the home environment, leading to greater demand for air purifiers.

FDC's intelligent air purifier, certified by Intertek, adopts multiple filtration and sterilization procedures to purify the air and kill bacteria. The air purifier effectively removes tiny particles through the HEPA13 filter, which absorbs harmful gases and odours through activated carbon, decomposes harmful gases after the UV lamp irradiates the catalyst screen and disinfects bacteria and viruses. It also releases negative ions to effectively inhibit bacteria and increase oxygen to bring consumers fresh air.

The Tick-Mark is Intertek's leading independent product performance verification and claim program. The program provides independent verification in terms of quality, safety, performance, function, social responsibility and product reliability, and highlights the advantages of companies' products in all aspects.

As part of the close cooperation between Intertek's professional technical team and FDC, the disinfection and sterilization function of FDC's intelligent air purifier was rigorously and comprehensively evaluated. According to Section 2.1.3 Air Disinfection Effect Appraisal Test of the Technical Standard for Disinfection (2002 Edition), the product is tested for the killing rate of H1N1 influenza virus and Staphylococcus albus in the air. The results show that the killing rate of H1N1 influenza virus and Staphylococcus albus is 99.9%, and that the killing rate of Klebsiella pneumonia and Escherichia coli is 99.99% effective.

At the award ceremony, Mr. Zhou Lihui, Operations Director of Intertek Electrical South China, said, "This award and the cooperation between Intertek and FDC will not only deepen the professional relationship between both companies, but also enable us to partner in other areas. Intertek will continue to leverage its end-to-end, Total Quality Assurance solutions, extensive testing and certification experience and global network to help FDC and companies like it create more competitive high-quality services that enable more consumers to benefit from technological innovations, in turn making the world a better, safer, more sustainable place."

Intertek has an air purifier CADR laboratory that meets the AHAM AC-1 standard, issues reports recognized by AHAM, has an industry-leading air purifier ozone testing laboratory, and has an ozone testing laboratory for air purifiers that can provide customers with the ozone concentration test at ARB in California, USA.

About FDC

FDC Technology Industry Co. is an enterprise invested and founded by Firstar Dental Co. in 2002. Its main products are dental treatment equipment as well as special electro-hydraulic power and automatic control components for medical devices. Two of the six major dental chair brands in North America are currently designed and manufactured by FDC.

In 2020, FDC developed and manufactured its high-power air disinfection purifier with high reliability, which can kill H1N1 influenza virus and other viruses. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the product was exported to the North American market in large quantities and was widely used in medical treatment, colleges, universities, and commercial fields for epidemic prevention and control.

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 43,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 05 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2022 20:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERTEK GROUP PLC
04:10pINTERTEK : Awards FDC Technology China its First Tick-Mark Certificate for Intelligent Air..
PU
08/30INTERTEK : Join Intertek at RAPS 2022 to Learn About the Latest Developments in Healthcare..
PU
08/23FTSE 100 Index Drops, Led by Industrial Stocks
DJ
08/18INTERTEK : Minerals Global Centre of Excellence celebrates key milestones on first anniver..
PU
08/11INTERTEK : renews contract with The Government of Tanzania to provide Certification Servic..
PU
08/02Barclays Cuts Intertek PT, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
08/01FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.14% Amid Asia Tensions
DJ
07/29FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up on Strong Performance from Banks, Miners
DJ
07/29FTSE 100 Rises As Banks, Miners and Oil Majors Gain
DJ
07/29Intertek To Acquire US-Based Clean Energy Associates
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERTEK GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 133 M 3 605 M 3 605 M
Net income 2022 320 M 369 M 369 M
Net Debt 2022 1 001 M 1 151 M 1 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 6 316 M 7 268 M 7 268 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 44 063
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3 955,00 GBX
Average target price 5 085,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Timmis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Chairman
Diane Bitzel Group Chief Information Officer
Graham Denis Allan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-29.75%7 376
CINTAS CORPORATION-8.43%41 061
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-25.87%17 222
EDENRED SE25.41%12 720
BUREAU VERITAS SA-15.39%11 201
LG CORP.-1.98%9 277