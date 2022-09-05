Intertek : Awards FDC Technology China its First Tick-Mark Certificate for Intelligent Air Purifier

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is delighted to have awarded FDC Technology Industry Co. ('FDC') with its first Intertek Tick-Mark certificate for its innovative air purifier.

The award ceremony was held at the headquarters of FDC, with Lei Kangning, FDC Chairman, Mr. Li Yutong, FDC Administrative Director, Mr. Li Zichao, FDC Production Director, Mr. Zhou Lihui, Operations Director, Intertek Electrical South China, and Mr. He Huajun, Medical Device Engineering Manager, Intertek Electrical South China in attendance.



Representatives from both parties attended the award ceremony

The use of air purifiers is increasing globally, especially in countries with high levels of pollution. In addition, following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are paying more attention to hygiene within the home environment, leading to greater demand for air purifiers.

FDC's intelligent air purifier, certified by Intertek, adopts multiple filtration and sterilization procedures to purify the air and kill bacteria. The air purifier effectively removes tiny particles through the HEPA13 filter, which absorbs harmful gases and odours through activated carbon, decomposes harmful gases after the UV lamp irradiates the catalyst screen and disinfects bacteria and viruses. It also releases negative ions to effectively inhibit bacteria and increase oxygen to bring consumers fresh air.

The Tick-Mark is Intertek's leading independent product performance verification and claim program. The program provides independent verification in terms of quality, safety, performance, function, social responsibility and product reliability, and highlights the advantages of companies' products in all aspects.

As part of the close cooperation between Intertek's professional technical team and FDC, the disinfection and sterilization function of FDC's intelligent air purifier was rigorously and comprehensively evaluated. According to Section 2.1.3 Air Disinfection Effect Appraisal Test of the Technical Standard for Disinfection (2002 Edition), the product is tested for the killing rate of H1N1 influenza virus and Staphylococcus albus in the air. The results show that the killing rate of H1N1 influenza virus and Staphylococcus albus is 99.9%, and that the killing rate of Klebsiella pneumonia and Escherichia coli is 99.99% effective.

At the award ceremony, Mr. Zhou Lihui, Operations Director of Intertek Electrical South China, said, "This award and the cooperation between Intertek and FDC will not only deepen the professional relationship between both companies, but also enable us to partner in other areas. Intertek will continue to leverage its end-to-end, Total Quality Assurance solutions, extensive testing and certification experience and global network to help FDC and companies like it create more competitive high-quality services that enable more consumers to benefit from technological innovations, in turn making the world a better, safer, more sustainable place."

Intertek has an air purifier CADR laboratory that meets the AHAM AC-1 standard, issues reports recognized by AHAM, has an industry-leading air purifier ozone testing laboratory, and has an ozone testing laboratory for air purifiers that can provide customers with the ozone concentration test at ARB in California, USA.

FDC Technology Industry Co. is an enterprise invested and founded by Firstar Dental Co. in 2002. Its main products are dental treatment equipment as well as special electro-hydraulic power and automatic control components for medical devices. Two of the six major dental chair brands in North America are currently designed and manufactured by FDC.

In 2020, FDC developed and manufactured its high-power air disinfection purifier with high reliability, which can kill H1N1 influenza virus and other viruses. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the product was exported to the North American market in large quantities and was widely used in medical treatment, colleges, universities, and commercial fields for epidemic prevention and control.

