  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intertek Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
  Report
News 
Summary

Intertek : Cristal and Egyptian Hotel Association hold seminar on Food Hygiene, Health and Safety in Hurghada

01/19/2022 | 04:15pm EST
Intertek Cristal and Egyptian Hotel Association hold seminar on Food Hygiene, Health and Safety in Hurghada January 19, 2022

Cairo, Egypt - Intertek Cristal, a market leading global health, safety, quality, and security risk management business focused on the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors is pleased to announce it has joined hands with Egyptian Hotel Association (EHA), to help the sector bounce back from the impact of the pandemic.

Intertek Cristal experts delivered a seminar directed at hospitality professionals in Egypt providing insights on post-COVID reality for the tourism industry and the importance of adopting proactive risk management and international best practices. The interactive seminar was held on [INSET DATE] in Hurghada, Egypt, at Steigenberger Aldau Beach Hotel.

Attended by more than 115 professionals from the hospitality industry, the seminar was led by Alan Zering, Intertek Cristal's Managing Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Middle East and Africa (EMMEA) region. It addressed the changing behaviour of tourists, the importance of adopting international best practices in managing and mitigating risks faced by the travel, tourism, and hotel industry and how to deploy proactive management systems and standards. The session included a detailed overview of different COVID and non-COVID related hazards and challenges in hotel hygiene, health, and safety management, such as food safety, guest room hygiene, water safety, legionella disease, pool safety, accessibility, and prevention of spread of infection (POSI).

Alan Zering, Managing Director Intertek Cristal EMMEA region, said: "Health, safety, and wellbeing is the number one concern for the global travel and hospitality industry, tourists, and business travelers. Hotels and resorts the world over now have the additional responsibility of ensuring that COVID-proof measures are implemented to safeguard the health and safety of their guests and employees. This becomes even more important in Egypt, where the travel and tourism industry significantly contribute to the country's GDP. As such, we are honoured to have teamed up with EHA to support a safe bounce-back of the tourism sector in Egypt."

Mr. Alaa Akel, Chairman of the Egyptian Hotels Association (EHA), said: "We are delighted to work alongside Intertek Cristal to deliver to our industry the expertise and knowledge of a global leader and subject matter expert. Sharing international best practices and standards with our member hotels has never been more important, and we are optimistic that the tourism sector in Egypt will bounce back. We are expecting a promising tourist season and property managers are taking the necessary steps to put all health and safety and risk management preparations in place, equipped with the expert advice of the Intertek Cristal team."

For Media Information

Please contact:
Caitlin Connell
Director of Global Marketing
T: +1 978 614 0602
E: caitlin.connell@intertek.com

For Technical Information

Please contact:
Claire McKinney
Group Legal Director
T: +44 (0) 7557 562 067
E: claire.mckinney@intertek.com

About Intertek

TOTAL QUALITY. ASSURED.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 21:14:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
