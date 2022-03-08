Log in
    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
Intertek : Cristal celebrates women in the hospitality industry on International Women's Day

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
Intertek Cristal celebrates women in the hospitality industry on International Women's Day March 08, 2022

March 8, 2022 (London, UK) Intertek Cristal, a market leading global health, safety, quality, and security risk management business focused on the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors, is celebrating International Women's Day (IWD) on March 8, 2022, with a range of initiatives aimed at acknowledging the contribution of women in the industry and creating awareness on women's empowerment.

Global studies show that women made up 55% of the global workforce in hospitality industry. The industry suffered significantly during the pandemic and as it gradually returns to normalcy, there is an increasing need to create an inclusive work culture where women's careers flourish, and their achievements are celebrated.

As part of the awareness campaign, Intertek Cristal is engaging all its customers to join the celebration and thank their women colleagues. The awareness campaign also includes a series of social media communications on highlighting the contribution of inspirational women in the sector of travel, tourism, and hospitality. Moreover, Intertek Cristal is also celebrating the achievements of its own women leaders, under the theme of "Intertek Inspirational Women".

Samir Ahmed, Managing Director of Intertek Cristal and Intertek Checkpoint said, "At Intertek Cristal, we acknowledge the role that women play at every level of the customer experience in the hospitality industry, and we witness this first-hand during our audits and consulting interactions with our customers worldwide. Our mission is to encourage all the stakeholders of travel, tourism and hospitality sector to make this industry more accessible, inclusive, and safe for everyone and we really value the contribution that women make to ensuring that this mission becomes a reality."

For Media Information

Please contact:
Caitlin Connell
Marketing Director, Business Assurance and Food Services
T: +1 978 614 0612

About Intertek

TOTAL QUALITY. ASSURED.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
