Liphook, Hampshire, UK: Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, completed a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) and an Appropriate Assessment (AA) of the newly adopted 'Plan for assessment of applications for Petroleum Exploration and Production Authorisations in Irish Offshore Waters for the period to 2030' for the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) in Ireland.

Incorporating recent policy and legislative developments, the new Plan will set out the approach for granting petroleum authorisations in Irish waters and consenting possible offshore activities that could take place under an authorisation, subject to Ministerial consent. The Plan will support Ireland's pathway towards reduced reliance on fossil fuels and the country's commitment to ending the issuance of new licences for exploration and extraction of gas.

Intertek conducted a screening exercise to identify the environmental impacts of the exploration activities to fulfil the requirements for SEA and AA, both of which are necessary under European legislation. The assessments provide an operational baseline for exploration companies to assess their proposed activities, ensuring the protection of the marine environment in line with current best practice learned from previous Irish Offshore Strategic Environmental Assessments (IOSEAs).

As part of the process, the Intertek team supported the DECC in engaging with environmental stakeholders and members of the public to ensure that key environmental and social considerations were integrated into the Plan before it was formally adopted.

Lesley Harris, Environment Team Lead for Intertek Energy & Water commented: "Intertek is delighted to utilise its extensive experience of Irish Offshore Projects to support DECC with the environmental assessment of the new Plan. As a Total Sustainability Assurance solutions provider, Intertek is committed to identifying and applying environmentally sound solutions as part of Ireland's transition towards a more sustainable future."

Intertek Energy & Water experts provide assurance solutions to complex technical, environmental and regulatory challenges throughout the project lifecycle for multiple sectors, including oil and gas, power transmission and renewables, water utility, and ports & harbours. We work as advisors and project managers for our clients through all stages of offshore development - from concept, feasibility and design, through construction and operation, to decommissioning. In doing so, we partner with developers, operators, asset owners, utilities, lenders and government.

Learn more: www.intertek.com/energy-water/

Please contact:

Lesley Harris

E: lesley.harris@intertek.com

Please contact:

Niki Schroeder

E: niki.schroeder@intertek.com

TOTAL QUALITY. ASSURED.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 46,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com