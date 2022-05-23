Log in
Intertek : Expands Service Offerings at North America Electric Vehicle Testing Lab

05/23/2022 | 10:06am EDT
Intertek Expands Service Offerings at North America Electric Vehicle Testing Lab

Now offers industry-leading EV battery and EVSE testing capabilities to meet growing market demand

May 23, 2022

Plymouth, MI - Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces the expansion of services and capabilities at its Transportation Technologies lab in Plymouth, Mich., to meet the automotive industry's increasing demand for safe and reliable testing for evolving electric vehicle (EV) and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) technologies.

With President Biden's goal of having half of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. be zero-emissions vehicles by 2030 - including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel cell electric vehicles - a growing need exists to support and promote the EV industry's development to meet this objective. This includes the need ensure the safety, performance, and functionality of EVs, battery packs, and their related components. Located near Detroit, Intertek Plymouth offers some of the most extensive EV battery and EVSE testing capabilities in North America to assist automotive OEM and Tier Suppliers.

"Advances in electrification technologies in the automotive industry and the accelerated global adoption of EVs has led to an increase in both industry vehicle development and consumer demand," said Gavin Campbell, President, Intertek Transportation Technologies. "As an early adopter of and pioneer in EV testing, Intertek's continued investment in the Plymouth location to bring in additional state-of-the-art equipment and innovate our offerings underscores our commitment to deliver best-in-class testing and certification services to our automotive customers as their needs evolve."

The laboratory expansion doubles the facility space to 200,000 square feet, making it one of the largest laboratories in Intertek's network. Additional testing capabilities and equipment include:

  • The installation of a 55,000 lbf shaker, one of the largest in North America, for use with large automotive and EV component testing
  • Battery Cycler capability to 1200V/600kw
  • A new EVSE emulator for IEC 61851-24 certifications
  • Multiple reach-in and walk-in environmental chambers
  • Bunker/safety expansion
  • A dedicated area for full vehicle work
  • Specific areas for salt, dust, and BSR testing
  • Expansion for vibration and fixturing
  • Establishing dedicated areas for expansion of performance work

Intertek provides expertise on performance, quality, and reliability standards and expectations for the automotive industries with efficient, cost-effective insights and testing capabilities. The Company is accredited to conduct hundreds of electrical, chemical, and mechanical tests for automotive components, products, and systems. For more information, visit: www.Intertek.com/automotive/.

For Media Information

Amy Paille
PR Manager
630 408 5538
amy.paille@intertek.com

For Technical Information

Rich Byczek
rich.byczek@intertek.com

About Intertek

TOTAL QUALITY. ASSURED.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 14:05:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
