Intertek : Expert to Discuss Flexible, Autonomous and Sustainable Power Generation at POWERGEN India Strategic Summit

New Delhi, India - Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will join power generation, utility, engineering and procurement companies, independent power producers and regulators as part of the Advisory Committee at the upcoming PowerGen India 2022 Summit, October 12 - 14, 2022 in New Delhi.

The POWERGEN India summit, co-located with Indian Utility Week & DistributechTM India, will connect global professionals from across the entire power generation, transmission, and distribution value chain. Forming part of the world's largest series of energy events organized across USA, Europe, Africa, SE Asia, Africa and India, the co-located events will bring together unparalleled authority, with insights shared by the world's policymakers, regulators, industry majors, thought leaders and experts. Facilitating India's clean energy transition, the combined events will provide the environment for these energy ecosystem stakeholders to evaluate the industry's priorities including its visionary reforms, decarbonisation pathways, breakthrough technologies, low-cost capital investments and strategies for long-term sustainable and inclusive growth.

Mr. Anjan Kumar Sinha, Intertek's Power Generation Technical Director, member of the advisory committee and distinguished panelist in Leadership Panel 4A of the POWERGEN India 2022 Summit, will provide his invaluable insights and views on "Flexible, Autonomous & Sustainable Power Generation". The exclusive leadership panel is scheduled to be held from 2:00 pm - 3:15 pm on October 13, 2022, at Hall Number 9, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India. Mr. Sinha is an industry expert and key stakeholder with insight on energy transition and the path-breaking technologies facilitating the adoption of NextGen decarbonised power systems in the Indian energy industry.

Intertek Engineering and Asset Performance Management solutions professionals provide global expertise and services to the power generation and transmission industries. Our integrated and innovative solutions support power companies around the world, helping them to navigate the clean energy transition, minimize risks, optimize operational efficiency and asset reliability, meet regulatory and certification requirements, and above all ensure safe working environments for personnel.

