Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intertek Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-10 am EDT
3696.00 GBX   -0.91%
02:12aIntertek : Expert to Discuss Flexible, Autonomous and Sustainable Power Generation at POWERGEN India Strategic Summit
PU
09/27Exro Technologies on Its Energy Storage System in Phase One UL Certification Tests
MT
09/27RBC Lowers Intertek PT, Keeps Underperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intertek : Expert to Discuss Flexible, Autonomous and Sustainable Power Generation at POWERGEN India Strategic Summit

10/11/2022 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Intertek Expert to Discuss Flexible, Autonomous and Sustainable Power Generation at POWERGEN India Strategic Summit October 11, 2022

New Delhi, India - Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will join power generation, utility, engineering and procurement companies, independent power producers and regulators as part of the Advisory Committee at the upcoming PowerGen India 2022 Summit, October 12 - 14, 2022 in New Delhi.

The POWERGEN India summit, co-located with Indian Utility Week & DistributechTM India, will connect global professionals from across the entire power generation, transmission, and distribution value chain. Forming part of the world's largest series of energy events organized across USA, Europe, Africa, SE Asia, Africa and India, the co-located events will bring together unparalleled authority, with insights shared by the world's policymakers, regulators, industry majors, thought leaders and experts. Facilitating India's clean energy transition, the combined events will provide the environment for these energy ecosystem stakeholders to evaluate the industry's priorities including its visionary reforms, decarbonisation pathways, breakthrough technologies, low-cost capital investments and strategies for long-term sustainable and inclusive growth.

Mr. Anjan Kumar Sinha, Intertek's Power Generation Technical Director, member of the advisory committee and distinguished panelist in Leadership Panel 4A of the POWERGEN India 2022 Summit, will provide his invaluable insights and views on "Flexible, Autonomous & Sustainable Power Generation". The exclusive leadership panel is scheduled to be held from 2:00 pm - 3:15 pm on October 13, 2022, at Hall Number 9, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India. Mr. Sinha is an industry expert and key stakeholder with insight on energy transition and the path-breaking technologies facilitating the adoption of NextGen decarbonised power systems in the Indian energy industry.

Intertek Engineering and Asset Performance Management solutions professionals provide global expertise and services to the power generation and transmission industries. Our integrated and innovative solutions support power companies around the world, helping them to navigate the clean energy transition, minimize risks, optimize operational efficiency and asset reliability, meet regulatory and certification requirements, and above all ensure safe working environments for personnel.

Contact us to learn more about meeting Asset Performance Management projects requirements.

For Media Information

Please contact:
Jeff Medeiros
Business Development, Intertek Engineering & Software
E: Jeff.Medeiros@intertek.com

About Intertek

TOTAL QUALITY. ASSURED.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely. intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERTEK GROUP PLC
02:12aIntertek : Expert to Discuss Flexible, Autonomous and Sustainable Power Generation at POWE..
PU
09/27Exro Technologies on Its Energy Storage System in Phase One UL Certification Tests
MT
09/27RBC Lowers Intertek PT, Keeps Underperform Rating
MT
09/26VEGOILS-Palm slumps to 15-month low after price warning from analyst
RE
09/25VEGOILS-Palm slumps nearly 7% on weaker rival oils
RE
09/23The gap between reality and fiction
MS
09/23Quality Assurance Provider Intertek Unveils New Vegan Foods Certification Program
MT
09/23Intertek Launches New Vegan Foods Certification Mark for Complete Confidence in Product..
AQ
09/23Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, M..
MS
09/23Oddo BHF Upgrades Intertek to Outperform from Neutral, Cuts PT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERTEK GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 171 M 3 499 M 3 499 M
Net income 2022 319 M 352 M 352 M
Net Debt 2022 936 M 1 032 M 1 032 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 5 955 M 6 571 M 6 571 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 44 063
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 3 696,00 GBX
Average target price 4 866,06 GBX
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Timmis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Chairman
Diane Bitzel Group Chief Information Officer
Graham Denis Allan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-34.35%6 571
CINTAS CORPORATION-10.26%40 457
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-34.97%14 749
EDENRED SE15.63%11 580
BUREAU VERITAS SA-20.39%10 287
LG CORP.-5.07%8 591