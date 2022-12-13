Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intertek Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-13 am EST
4113.00 GBX   +1.06%
02:35pIntertek : Launches Green R&D Assurance Solution
PU
11/25LONDON BROKER RATINGS: UBS cuts Man; RBC prefers Lloyds to NatWest
AN
11/24FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% Ahead of Black Friday
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intertek : Launches Green R&D Assurance Solution

12/13/2022 | 02:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Intertek Launches Green R&D Assurance Solution

Enabling clients to bring sustainable products to market while safeguarding quality, safety, and performance

December 13, 2022

Mississauga, ON: Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces the launch of Intertek Green R&D, an innovative integrated solution that ensures the sustainability, quality and safety attributes of a product are optimised all the way through its lifecycle.

The demand for eco-friendly products has increased significantly as consumers want to ensure that the goods they are purchasing have been created with minimal impact on the environment. Companies are innovating to deliver new high-quality products and services as consumer expectations rapidly evolve but designing a product with sustainability in mind can be complex as it requires a thorough understanding of all the trade-offs being made during the design phase.

"Sustainability has to start at the heart of a company's operations and consumers want more sustainable products, supply chain simplicity, visibility and traceability of goods, as well as lower carbon emissions. Green R&D is a bespoke solution designed to provide brands with a holistic view of product development in order to better understand the trade-offs between environmental impact, quality, safety and performance that occur throughout the value chain," said Wesley Chen, VP of Sustainability, Quality & Safety, Intertek Assuris. "With over 20 years' experience in essential safety prevention and risk-based quality assessment, and our comprehensive regulatory, testing, Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and sustainability expertise, Intertek is uniquely positioned to help our clients navigate these challenges through science-based assurance in both local and global markets."

Intertek helps companies mitigate risk and protect their brands by delivering comprehensive assurance solutions that balance quality, safety, and performance, aspects that are often overlooked in sustainable product development. Our services include:

  • Safety, quality, and performance testing and analysis: assessing and mitigating risk, preserving and promoting human health, and protecting the environment.
  • Regulatory assessment: ensuring your products are compliant with global standards and enabling market access.
  • End-to-end environmental assessment: establishing the products environmental footprint to provide the critical data needed to improve and produce low carbon/carbon neutral and/or environmentally friendly products (incorporating carbon offsets).

Intertek experts will be providing a complimentary webinar titled, "Green R&D: Bringing sustainable products to market that meet brand quality, safety, and performance" on 12 Jan at 10AM EST. To register, visit:
www.intertek.com/knowledge-education/webinars/green-r-d-bringing-sustainable-products-to-market/

Intertek's network of global experts help our clients to navigate complex scientific, regulatory and environmental challenges throughout the value chain to provide science-based assurance while safeguarding the quality, safety, and environmental performance of their products. Learn more, visit:
Green Product Development (R&D) Assurance Solutions

For Media Information

Please contact:
Tracy Veale
Director, Global Marketing & Communications Intertek Assuris
T: +1 905 542 2900
E: tracy.veale@intertek.com

For Technical Information

Please contact:
Wesley Chen
VP, Sustainability, Quality & Safety Intertek Assuris
T: +1 905 678 7820
E: wesley.chen@intertek.com

About Intertek

TOTAL QUALITY. ASSURED.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 12:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERTEK GROUP PLC
02:35pIntertek : Launches Green R&D Assurance Solution
PU
11/25LONDON BROKER RATINGS: UBS cuts Man; RBC prefers Lloyds to NatWest
AN
11/24FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% Ahead of Black Friday
DJ
11/24LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 subdued; sterling soars after dovish F..
AN
11/24Kingfisher Consensus Forecasts Tipped to Edge Lower
DJ
11/24Analyst recommendations: Apple, Dollar Tree, GSK...
MS
11/24Sterling Rises Vs Dollar After Fed Minutes, UK Data
DJ
11/24Credit Suisse Trims Intertek PT, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
11/24LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Numis cuts discoverIE; UBS likes Virgin Mon..
AN
11/24TOP NEWS: Intertek revenue rises as lauds China rebound
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERTEK GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 182 M 3 902 M 3 902 M
Net income 2022 316 M 388 M 388 M
Net Debt 2022 975 M 1 195 M 1 195 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 6 558 M 8 042 M 8 042 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 44 063
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 4 070,00 GBX
Average target price 4 626,12 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Timmis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Chairman
Diane Bitzel Group Chief Information Officer
Graham Denis Allan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-27.71%8 042
CINTAS CORPORATION2.32%46 449
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-42.98%13 899
EDENRED SE28.96%13 726
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.46%11 887
LG CORP.-1.85%9 706