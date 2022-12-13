Intertek : Launches Green R&D Assurance Solution

Enabling clients to bring sustainable products to market while safeguarding quality, safety, and performance

Mississauga, ON: Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces the launch of Intertek Green R&D, an innovative integrated solution that ensures the sustainability, quality and safety attributes of a product are optimised all the way through its lifecycle.

The demand for eco-friendly products has increased significantly as consumers want to ensure that the goods they are purchasing have been created with minimal impact on the environment. Companies are innovating to deliver new high-quality products and services as consumer expectations rapidly evolve but designing a product with sustainability in mind can be complex as it requires a thorough understanding of all the trade-offs being made during the design phase.

"Sustainability has to start at the heart of a company's operations and consumers want more sustainable products, supply chain simplicity, visibility and traceability of goods, as well as lower carbon emissions. Green R&D is a bespoke solution designed to provide brands with a holistic view of product development in order to better understand the trade-offs between environmental impact, quality, safety and performance that occur throughout the value chain," said Wesley Chen, VP of Sustainability, Quality & Safety, Intertek Assuris. "With over 20 years' experience in essential safety prevention and risk-based quality assessment, and our comprehensive regulatory, testing, Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and sustainability expertise, Intertek is uniquely positioned to help our clients navigate these challenges through science-based assurance in both local and global markets."

Intertek helps companies mitigate risk and protect their brands by delivering comprehensive assurance solutions that balance quality, safety, and performance, aspects that are often overlooked in sustainable product development. Our services include:

Safety, quality, and performance testing and analysis: assessing and mitigating risk, preserving and promoting human health, and protecting the environment.

Regulatory assessment: ensuring your products are compliant with global standards and enabling market access.

End-to-end environmental assessment: establishing the products environmental footprint to provide the critical data needed to improve and produce low carbon/carbon neutral and/or environmentally friendly products (incorporating carbon offsets).

Intertek experts will be providing a complimentary webinar titled, "Green R&D: Bringing sustainable products to market that meet brand quality, safety, and performance" on 12 Jan at 10AM EST. To register, visit:

www.intertek.com/knowledge-education/webinars/green-r-d-bringing-sustainable-products-to-market/

Intertek's network of global experts help our clients to navigate complex scientific, regulatory and environmental challenges throughout the value chain to provide science-based assurance while safeguarding the quality, safety, and environmental performance of their products. Learn more, visit:

Green Product Development (R&D) Assurance Solutions

