  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intertek Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:45 2022-10-20 am EDT
3712.00 GBX   -0.32%
Intertek : Launches Ground-breaking “As Advertised” Program for Online Marketplaces Along with Verified Seller Mark for Third-party Sellers

10/20/2022 | 10:20am EDT
Intertek Launches Ground-breaking "As Advertised" Program for Online Marketplaces Along with Verified Seller Mark for Third-party Sellers October 20, 2022

(Hong Kong) - Intertek Group plc ("Intertek"), a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce the launch of its groundbreaking "As Advertised" Program. The program is tailored for online marketplaces which provide end-to-end risk-based Total Quality Assurance over third party sellers, assuring their supply chains, products, customer experience and service quality are as advertised, bringing increased confidence and satisfaction to end consumers. Third-party sellers can opt for the As Advertised Verified Seller Mark upon successful fulfillment of all assessment modules.

Intertek has developed the program in response to booming online sales of consumer goods and the wider mix of third-party sellers with varying levels of product and service quality. Its unique offering leverages our unmatched quality assurance expertise and global reach, combined with a streamlined risk mitigation process through our Total Quality Assurance approach across all touchpoints in the supply chain to verify third-party sellers. Unique protocols are developed specifically for the eCommerce space - evaluating visual compatibility, product quality and safety, authenticity of third-party sellers, production facilities, online customer experience and more.

The Program offers assessments for third-party sellers to evaluate their own supply chain, service quality and "As Advertised" performance. Sellers are required to complete all assessment modules. A final assessment and Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA) report will be issued at the end of the process. Sellers can apply for the corresponding As Advertised Verified Seller Mark if they obtain satisfactory results in all assessment modules. For sellers with the As Advertised Seller Mark, ongoing surveillance is required to demonstrate the continuation of running the business as advertised.

Christina Law, President of Global Softlines and Hardlines, comments, "We are really excited about this innovative 'As Advertised' solution for online marketplaces. We believe the As Advertised Verified Seller Mark will be the stamp of transparency and trust to bring confidence to consumers while at the same time improving products and service quality on the platforms. It is a much-needed solution to address the pain points of both marketplaces and their consumers."

Intertek's "As Advertised" Program is a new addition to its Total eCommerce Assurance solutions portfolio which spans supply, product, distribution and customer experience with innovative services tailored for online businesses, including supplier audit, anti-counterfeit, due diligence testing, warehouse/storage assurance, packaging and mystery shopping solutions, etc.

For more information, please visit: https://www.intertek.com/retail/as-advertised-program/

For Media Information

Please contact:
Shelly Lo
Marketing Director, Global Softlines and Hardlines
P: +852 2173 8848
E: shelly.lo@intertek.com

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 14:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 177 M 3 573 M 3 573 M
Net income 2022 319 M 358 M 358 M
Net Debt 2022 980 M 1 102 M 1 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 6 000 M 6 748 M 6 748 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 44 063
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 724,00 GBX
Average target price 4 752,29 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Timmis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Chairman
Diane Bitzel Group Chief Information Officer
Graham Denis Allan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-33.85%6 748
CINTAS CORPORATION-9.68%40 644
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-32.63%15 262
EDENRED SE20.14%11 883
BUREAU VERITAS SA-17.82%10 612
LG CORP.-1.36%8 836