Intertek : Launches Ground-breaking “As Advertised” Program for Online Marketplaces Along with Verified Seller Mark for Third-party Sellers

(Hong Kong) - Intertek Group plc ("Intertek"), a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce the launch of its groundbreaking "As Advertised" Program. The program is tailored for online marketplaces which provide end-to-end risk-based Total Quality Assurance over third party sellers, assuring their supply chains, products, customer experience and service quality are as advertised, bringing increased confidence and satisfaction to end consumers. Third-party sellers can opt for the As Advertised Verified Seller Mark upon successful fulfillment of all assessment modules.

Intertek has developed the program in response to booming online sales of consumer goods and the wider mix of third-party sellers with varying levels of product and service quality. Its unique offering leverages our unmatched quality assurance expertise and global reach, combined with a streamlined risk mitigation process through our Total Quality Assurance approach across all touchpoints in the supply chain to verify third-party sellers. Unique protocols are developed specifically for the eCommerce space - evaluating visual compatibility, product quality and safety, authenticity of third-party sellers, production facilities, online customer experience and more.

The Program offers assessments for third-party sellers to evaluate their own supply chain, service quality and "As Advertised" performance. Sellers are required to complete all assessment modules. A final assessment and Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA) report will be issued at the end of the process. Sellers can apply for the corresponding As Advertised Verified Seller Mark if they obtain satisfactory results in all assessment modules. For sellers with the As Advertised Seller Mark, ongoing surveillance is required to demonstrate the continuation of running the business as advertised.

Christina Law, President of Global Softlines and Hardlines, comments, "We are really excited about this innovative 'As Advertised' solution for online marketplaces. We believe the As Advertised Verified Seller Mark will be the stamp of transparency and trust to bring confidence to consumers while at the same time improving products and service quality on the platforms. It is a much-needed solution to address the pain points of both marketplaces and their consumers."

Intertek's "As Advertised" Program is a new addition to its Total eCommerce Assurance solutions portfolio which spans supply, product, distribution and customer experience with innovative services tailored for online businesses, including supplier audit, anti-counterfeit, due diligence testing, warehouse/storage assurance, packaging and mystery shopping solutions, etc.

For more information, please visit: https://www.intertek.com/retail/as-advertised-program/

