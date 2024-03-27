Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance ('TQA') provider to industries worldwide, has announced its strategic partnership with Trace For Good with the launch of a software as a service ('SaaS') platform designed to improve traceability and sustainability in complex supply chains, especially in the textile industry. The new platform combines Intertek's leading TQA expertise and Trace For Good's innovative technology to provide reliable supply chain and product data, helping brands to effectively manage and communicate the environmental and social impacts of their products.

The platform offers a comprehensive suite of features, including supply chain mapping and traceability at the product level, verification of claims and documents, supplier risk assessments, and support in eco-design and Life Cycle Assessment.

Additionally, it introduces an enhanced Digital Product Passport, a specialised sustainability tool which gives clients comprehensive visibility and traceability of their products and offers consumers an insight into the product journey. This industry-leading service enables businesses around the world to meet and exceed global sustainability standards in a rapidly evolving market where brands are increasingly required to gather supply chain data.

The SaaS platform integrates seamlessly with Intertek's global quality services, including inspections, sustainability testing and certification to enable end-to-end sustainability assurance of products across the entire value chain.

"This partnership with Trace For Good and the introduction of our Digital Product Passport service are further evidence of our commitment to leading the way in sustainability and transparency in the textile industry," said Mark Thomas, Executive Vice President - Assurance, Sustainability, AgriWorld and Food at Intertek.

"Our combined efforts will not only set new standards in the industry but also offer comprehensive solutions that promote environmental stewardship and foster consumer trust," said Sandeep Das, President Global Softlines and Hardlines and Regional Managing Director South Asia at Intertek.

"We are excited for this new partnership with Intertek which will allow us to better support a range of industry players across complex value chains on their individual sustainability journeys," said Laura Bréban, Cofounder & CRO of Trace For Good.

The partnership is expected to make a significant impact on how products are sourced, produced and consumed, driving consumer goods industries towards a more sustainable and ethical future.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

Trace For Good is a product traceability and CSR data enrichment software enabling brands and suppliers to collaborate in real time from a standardized, verified source of information. By leveraging AI and advanced data mining, our solution allows thousands of users worldwide to save time in data exchange and documents management.