Intertek : Minerals Global Centre of Excellence celebrates key milestones on first anniversary

Perth, Australia: Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is celebrating the first anniversary of its innovative Minerals Global Centre of Excellence in Perth, a multi-service, state-of-the-art space supporting mining and exploration customers to deliver the future-focused commodities that will underpin a more sustainable world.

The pioneering facility is one of the largest and most technologically advanced minerals laboratories in the world, providing customers with instant access to world class technical expertise, technology, innovation and services all in one location. Since opening it has reached a number of operational milestones, processing more than three million samples in the first 12 months of operations, including one million PhotonAssayTM samples.

To mark the facility's first year of operation, and to celebrate with the team based at the facility in Perth, Intertek's Global Chief Executive Officer André Lacroix was joined by clients at an intimate event to celebrate the achievements to date and the company's contribution to Western Australia's $170 billion mining sector.

"Pioneering innovation is reflected in the advanced technology and sustainability achievements at the Minerals Global Centre of Excellence in Perth, which stands out as one of the most impressive Intertek facilities globally" Mr Lacroix said.

Representatives from Novo Resources joined Mr Lacroix (left) to commemorate a key milestone where Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman of Novo, processed their 1,000,000th sample through the Chrysos Corporation's PhotonAssayTM unit.

Mr Lacroix also welcomed representatives from Kingfisher Mining where he was joined by Warren Hallam, the company's Non-Executive Chairman and Managing Director James Farrell, who processed Intertek's first live sample through the wet chemistry robotic system.

John Fowler, Intertek's Senior Vice President of Minerals Exploration and Production, paid tribute to the team at Intertek Minerals for the critical role it played in achieving greater innovation, efficiency, sustainability and improved safety outcomes for customers in the mining sector.

"We are proud to have achieved many milestones in the first year of operation for our Global Centre of Excellence. Moving into this new facility has enabled us to provide critical support for mining clients, increasing production and assisting with turnaround times. The Intertek Minerals team is committed to providing a superior service for the mining industry and we are constantly challenging ourselves on the latest innovations in automation, safety, productivity and sustainability."

In the past year, the Minerals Global Centre of Excellence has delivered on key sustainability initiatives as part of Intertek's purpose-led mission to make the world a better, safer and more sustainable place. These include producing self-generated renewable energy, significant CO2 emission and hazardous waste reduction and the launch of a successful environmental programme that has succeeded in recycling a tonne of plastics each month. When fully integrated within the laboratory, we expect to be recycling 18 tonnes of plastic per annum to be used in Australian products.

Other key moments in the year include the installation of a third PhotonAssayTM unit, which supports mining and exploration customers with faster and more environmentally friendly analysis of gold. The laboratory recently processed its millionth assay for gold, utilising the PhotonAssayTM instrument, which has resulted in the elimination of 625 tonnes of hazardous lead waste and reduction of CO2 emissions by 460 tonnes."

Mr Fowler went on to say the company was "focused on developing new methods that are tailored towards analysis for emerging commodities such as rare earth elements and lithium, critical for the energy transition. Intertek Minerals is also working towards an ever-more sustainable laboratory through exploring green fuel alternatives, investigating alternative methodologies that minimise waste, and implementing recycling programmes."

Intertek Minerals provides mineral testing services throughout the mining life cycle from exploration geochemistry, mine site laboratory services, minerals inspection, sampling and analysis, robotic laboratory solutions, environmental services and metallurgical testing services across the mining supply chain. As the leader in operating automated robotic laboratory systems for the mining industry, Intertek's Minerals Global Centre of Excellence includes eight robotic automated systems, including sample preparation, XRF and wet chemistry systems. Utilising advanced technology and innovation with a strong focus on automation, Intertek provides our customers with faster, more efficient analytical options that increase production without compromising on quality.

