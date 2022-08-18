Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intertek Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-18 am EDT
4268.00 GBX   +0.99%
04:04pINTERTEK : Minerals Global Centre of Excellence celebrates key milestones on first anniversary
PU
08/11INTERTEK : renews contract with The Government of Tanzania to provide Certification Services to support the Pre-Shipment Verification of Conformity (PVoC) programme
PU
08/02Barclays Cuts Intertek PT, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intertek : Minerals Global Centre of Excellence celebrates key milestones on first anniversary

08/18/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Intertek Minerals Global Centre of Excellence celebrates key milestones on first anniversary August 18, 2022

Perth, Australia: Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is celebrating the first anniversary of its innovative Minerals Global Centre of Excellence in Perth, a multi-service, state-of-the-art space supporting mining and exploration customers to deliver the future-focused commodities that will underpin a more sustainable world.

The pioneering facility is one of the largest and most technologically advanced minerals laboratories in the world, providing customers with instant access to world class technical expertise, technology, innovation and services all in one location. Since opening it has reached a number of operational milestones, processing more than three million samples in the first 12 months of operations, including one million PhotonAssayTM samples.

To mark the facility's first year of operation, and to celebrate with the team based at the facility in Perth, Intertek's Global Chief Executive Officer André Lacroix was joined by clients at an intimate event to celebrate the achievements to date and the company's contribution to Western Australia's $170 billion mining sector.

"Pioneering innovation is reflected in the advanced technology and sustainability achievements at the Minerals Global Centre of Excellence in Perth, which stands out as one of the most impressive Intertek facilities globally" Mr Lacroix said.

Representatives from Novo Resources joined Mr Lacroix (left) to commemorate a key milestone where Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman of Novo, processed their 1,000,000th sample through the Chrysos Corporation's PhotonAssayTM unit.

Mr Lacroix also welcomed representatives from Kingfisher Mining where he was joined by Warren Hallam, the company's Non-Executive Chairman and Managing Director James Farrell, who processed Intertek's first live sample through the wet chemistry robotic system.

John Fowler, Intertek's Senior Vice President of Minerals Exploration and Production, paid tribute to the team at Intertek Minerals for the critical role it played in achieving greater innovation, efficiency, sustainability and improved safety outcomes for customers in the mining sector.

"We are proud to have achieved many milestones in the first year of operation for our Global Centre of Excellence. Moving into this new facility has enabled us to provide critical support for mining clients, increasing production and assisting with turnaround times. The Intertek Minerals team is committed to providing a superior service for the mining industry and we are constantly challenging ourselves on the latest innovations in automation, safety, productivity and sustainability."

In the past year, the Minerals Global Centre of Excellence has delivered on key sustainability initiatives as part of Intertek's purpose-led mission to make the world a better, safer and more sustainable place. These include producing self-generated renewable energy, significant CO2 emission and hazardous waste reduction and the launch of a successful environmental programme that has succeeded in recycling a tonne of plastics each month. When fully integrated within the laboratory, we expect to be recycling 18 tonnes of plastic per annum to be used in Australian products.

Other key moments in the year include the installation of a third PhotonAssayTM unit, which supports mining and exploration customers with faster and more environmentally friendly analysis of gold. The laboratory recently processed its millionth assay for gold, utilising the PhotonAssayTM instrument, which has resulted in the elimination of 625 tonnes of hazardous lead waste and reduction of CO2 emissions by 460 tonnes."

Mr Fowler went on to say the company was "focused on developing new methods that are tailored towards analysis for emerging commodities such as rare earth elements and lithium, critical for the energy transition. Intertek Minerals is also working towards an ever-more sustainable laboratory through exploring green fuel alternatives, investigating alternative methodologies that minimise waste, and implementing recycling programmes."

Intertek Minerals provides mineral testing services throughout the mining life cycle from exploration geochemistry, mine site laboratory services, minerals inspection, sampling and analysis, robotic laboratory solutions, environmental services and metallurgical testing services across the mining supply chain. As the leader in operating automated robotic laboratory systems for the mining industry, Intertek's Minerals Global Centre of Excellence includes eight robotic automated systems, including sample preparation, XRF and wet chemistry systems. Utilising advanced technology and innovation with a strong focus on automation, Intertek provides our customers with faster, more efficient analytical options that increase production without compromising on quality.

For Media Information

Please contact:
Kaeti Fallens
Global Marketing Manager Minerals
T: +61 422 236 113
E: kaeti.fallens@intertek.com

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 43,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 20:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERTEK GROUP PLC
04:04pINTERTEK : Minerals Global Centre of Excellence celebrates key milestones on first anniver..
PU
08/11INTERTEK : renews contract with The Government of Tanzania to provide Certification Servic..
PU
08/02Barclays Cuts Intertek PT, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
08/01FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.14% Amid Asia Tensions
DJ
07/29FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up on Strong Performance from Banks, Miners
DJ
07/29FTSE 100 Rises As Banks, Miners and Oil Majors Gain
DJ
07/29Intertek To Acquire US-Based Clean Energy Associates
MT
07/29FTSE 100 Seen Higher on Hopes of Less Aggressive Fed
DJ
07/29Intertek's H1 Profit Rises Despite Impact From China Lockdowns
MT
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Intertek Group plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERTEK GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 130 M 3 757 M 3 757 M
Net income 2022 320 M 384 M 384 M
Net Debt 2022 1 001 M 1 201 M 1 201 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 6 877 M 8 254 M 8 254 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 44 063
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4 226,00 GBX
Average target price 5 085,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Timmis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Chairman
Diane Bitzel Group Chief Information Officer
Graham Denis Allan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-24.94%8 202
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.92%44 432
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-21.45%18 497
EDENRED SE28.77%13 240
BUREAU VERITAS SA-8.43%12 286
LG CORP.4.20%10 257