Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intertek Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:45:44 2023-01-19 am EST
4333.00 GBX   -0.53%
01/17Intertek : to Provide Auditing Services for Methane Emission Certification
PU
01/12UBS cuts Beazley; Berenberg likes Rio and BHP
AN
2022Intertek Group plc Appoints Kawal Preet as A Non-Executive Director, Effective December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intertek : Minerals Sponsoring 121 Mining Investment in Cape Town

01/19/2023 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Intertek Minerals Sponsoring 121 Mining Investment in Cape Town January 19, 2023

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is sponsoring the 121 Mining Investment taking place in Cape Town, South Africa on the 6-7 February 2023 at the Welgemeend manor house in Cape Town and will be attending the Investing in African Mining Indaba.

The 121 Mining Investment is Africa's largest dedicated mining investment event, connecting mining companies and investors for 1-2-1 meetings in Cape Town with over 125 mining companies and over 450 investors in attendance.

With two-days of 1-2-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital, a conference programme packed with market intelligence and investment ideas, and participation limited to investment professionals and mining executives, 121 Mining Investment Cape Town offers a highly efficient use of time and resources.

Investing in African Mining Indaba and 121 Mining Investment Cape Town will again work together to deliver an unrivalled offering for the entire African mining ecosystem and drive the sustainable development of African mining economies.

With the two events will bringing together mining companies, investors, government leaders, service providers and thought leaders across one week of unmatched networking, insights, and business development opportunities.

During the event, attendees will have a chance to meet Intertek Minerals expert team members discuss our Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification services we offer to the mining industry both in Africa and globally.

Intertek offer the below services available for gold explorers and miners:

  • Sample preparation
  • Fire assay and precious metal analysis
  • PhotonAssay services for gold analysis
  • Metallurgical testing
  • Exploration geochemistry
  • Environmental testing
  • Mine-site laboratories
  • Mineral inspection, sampling and analysis
  • Automated and robotic laboratory systems

For full schedule or to register as a delegate please visit 121 Mining Investment Cape Town.

To setup a meeting during the conference, please contact: min.gbl.mkt@intertek.com.

To learn more about Intertek's mineral services, please visit Intertek Minerals.

For Media Information

Please contact:
Kaeti Fallens
Marketing Manager Global Minerals
E: kaeti.fallens@intertek.com

About Intertek

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

www.intertek.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 15:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTERTEK GROUP PLC
01/17Intertek : to Provide Auditing Services for Methane Emission Certification
PU
01/12UBS cuts Beazley; Berenberg likes Rio and BHP
AN
2022Intertek Group plc Appoints Kawal Preet as A Non-Executive Director, Effective December..
CI
2022Awale Resources Provides Operations Update
MT
2022Tesco Faces Lawsuit from Migrant Workers Over Working Conditions in Southeast Asia
MT
2022Tesco facing legal claim over worker conditions at Thai clothing factory
RE
2022Intertek : Power Plant Asset Management Symposium
PU
2022Intertek : Launches Green R&D Assurance Solution
PU
2022LONDON BROKER RATINGS: UBS cuts Man; RBC prefers Lloyds to NatWest
AN
2022FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% Ahead of Black Friday
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERTEK GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 182 M 3 936 M 3 936 M
Net income 2022 317 M 392 M 392 M
Net Debt 2022 1 050 M 1 299 M 1 299 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 7 018 M 8 681 M 8 681 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 44 063
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 4 356,00 GBX
Average target price 4 605,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Timmis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Chairman
Diane Bitzel Group Chief Information Officer
Graham Denis Allan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP PLC7.98%8 681
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.97%44 531
TELEPERFORMANCE SE14.82%16 340
EDENRED SE-1.81%13 469
BUREAU VERITAS SA7.96%13 005
LG CORP.4.10%10 385