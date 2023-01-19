Intertek : Minerals Sponsoring 121 Mining Investment in Cape Town

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is sponsoring the 121 Mining Investment taking place in Cape Town, South Africa on the 6-7 February 2023 at the Welgemeend manor house in Cape Town and will be attending the Investing in African Mining Indaba.

The 121 Mining Investment is Africa's largest dedicated mining investment event, connecting mining companies and investors for 1-2-1 meetings in Cape Town with over 125 mining companies and over 450 investors in attendance.

With two-days of 1-2-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital, a conference programme packed with market intelligence and investment ideas, and participation limited to investment professionals and mining executives, 121 Mining Investment Cape Town offers a highly efficient use of time and resources.

Investing in African Mining Indaba and 121 Mining Investment Cape Town will again work together to deliver an unrivalled offering for the entire African mining ecosystem and drive the sustainable development of African mining economies.

With the two events will bringing together mining companies, investors, government leaders, service providers and thought leaders across one week of unmatched networking, insights, and business development opportunities.

During the event, attendees will have a chance to meet Intertek Minerals expert team members discuss our Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification services we offer to the mining industry both in Africa and globally.

Intertek offer the below services available for gold explorers and miners:

Sample preparation

Fire assay and precious metal analysis

PhotonAssay services for gold analysis

Metallurgical testing

Exploration geochemistry

Environmental testing

Mine-site laboratories

Mineral inspection, sampling and analysis

Automated and robotic laboratory systems

For full schedule or to register as a delegate please visit 121 Mining Investment Cape Town.

To setup a meeting during the conference, please contact: min.gbl.mkt@intertek.com.

To learn more about Intertek's mineral services, please visit Intertek Minerals.

Please contact:

Kaeti Fallens

Marketing Manager Global Minerals

E: kaeti.fallens@intertek.com

