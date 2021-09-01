Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intertek Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intertek : Receives ISO/IEC 27701 Designation

09/01/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Intertek Receives ISO/IEC 27701 Designation

ISO/IEC 27701 is a privacy information system extension to ISO/IEC 27001

September 01, 2021

Lowell, MA - Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries, is pleased to announce that it has earned accreditation for ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Security techniques - Extension to ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27002 for privacy information management systems certification. Published in August 2019, ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is a data privacy extension to ISO/IEC 27001. It specifies the implementation of a privacy management system and provides organisations with the requirements needed to bring information security risks under management control.

With laws such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and comparable privacy data protection laws, there is an increasing need for organisations to show compliance with privacy regulations around the world. Implementing a privacy information management system reduces the risk to the privacy rights of individuals, to organisations and to data breaches. It also maximises a company's IT governance, customer trust & satisfaction and brand reputation. ISO/IEC 27701 is the latest programme at Intertek to address data privacy, alongside ISO 17024 - Persons certifications, which offers training programmes for Data Protection Officers (DPO) and Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) professionals.

Calin Moldovean, President of Business Assurance and Food Services said, 'Intertek is proud to be an ISO/IEC 27701 accredited Certification Body. We can now assist organisations in their efforts to combat privacy invasion and security risks across industries worldwide. Implementing a privacy managementsystem will provide support in increasing transparency and compliance for organisations and management systems across the globe.'

Intertek provides a full range of business process audit and support services, including accredited third-party management systems auditing and certification, training, second-party and supplier auditing. Our global network of expert auditors work with our clients to help them improve operations, meet regulatory requirements, reduce environmental impact, and achieve business objectives.

For Media Information

Please contact:
Caitlin Connell, Director of Global Marketing
T: +1 978 614 0612
E: caitlin.connell@intertek.com

About Intertek

TOTAL QUALITY. ASSURED.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 20:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERTEK GROUP PLC
04:12pINTERTEK : Receives ISO/IEC 27701 Designation
PU
08/26INTERTEK : officially opens Minerals Global Centre of Excellence, a new state-of..
PU
08/26INTERTEK : opens Minerals Global Centre of Excellence, a state-of-the-art new la..
PU
08/26INTERTEK : Becomes Approved Certification Body for German Food Quality Scheme VL..
PU
08/24INTERTEK : awards ISO 22000 Food Safety certification to Dubai World Trade Centr..
PU
08/23INTERTEK : Approved to Certify to the Global Organic Textiles Standard (GOTS)
PU
08/18INTERTEK : to discuss the importance of risk-based equipment life optimization f..
PU
08/02INTERTEK : Societe Generale Trims Intertek's PT, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
08/02INTERTEK : Berenberg Cuts Intertek PT, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
07/30London Shares Drop as Miners, Oil, Airlines, Intertek Fall
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERTEK GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 796 M 3 852 M 3 852 M
Net income 2021 269 M 371 M 371 M
Net Debt 2021 858 M 1 182 M 1 182 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 8 489 M 11 701 M 11 695 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 43 769
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5 270,00 GBX
Average target price 5 685,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Timmis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Chairman
Diane Bitzel Group Chief Information Officer
Graham Denis Allan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-6.69%11 681
CINTAS CORPORATION11.97%40 751
TELEPERFORMANCE SE38.00%25 956
BUREAU VERITAS SA29.18%14 988
EDENRED SE3.43%14 115
LG CORP.-1.76%13 126