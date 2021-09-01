Intertek : Receives ISO/IEC 27701 Designation

ISO/IEC 27701 is a privacy information system extension to ISO/IEC 27001

Lowell, MA - Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries, is pleased to announce that it has earned accreditation for ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Security techniques - Extension to ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27002 for privacy information management systems certification. Published in August 2019, ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is a data privacy extension to ISO/IEC 27001. It specifies the implementation of a privacy management system and provides organisations with the requirements needed to bring information security risks under management control.

With laws such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and comparable privacy data protection laws, there is an increasing need for organisations to show compliance with privacy regulations around the world. Implementing a privacy information management system reduces the risk to the privacy rights of individuals, to organisations and to data breaches. It also maximises a company's IT governance, customer trust & satisfaction and brand reputation. ISO/IEC 27701 is the latest programme at Intertek to address data privacy, alongside ISO 17024 - Persons certifications, which offers training programmes for Data Protection Officers (DPO) and Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) professionals.

Calin Moldovean, President of Business Assurance and Food Services said, 'Intertek is proud to be an ISO/IEC 27701 accredited Certification Body. We can now assist organisations in their efforts to combat privacy invasion and security risks across industries worldwide. Implementing a privacy managementsystem will provide support in increasing transparency and compliance for organisations and management systems across the globe.'

Intertek provides a full range of business process audit and support services, including accredited third-party management systems auditing and certification, training, second-party and supplier auditing. Our global network of expert auditors work with our clients to help them improve operations, meet regulatory requirements, reduce environmental impact, and achieve business objectives.

