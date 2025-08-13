UBS maintains its 'buy' rating on Intertek Group shares with a target price maintained at 6250 pence, a target that implies 33% upside potential for the British business services group's share.
We believe Intertek is undervalued due to concerns that US tariffs will weigh on growth and margins, the broker said in its note on the analysis, testing and certification provider.
Intertek: UBS says undervalued; still a buyer
Published on 08/13/2025 at 09:55 am EDT
