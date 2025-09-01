Intertek announces the acquisition of Envirolab, a provider of environmental testing and analysis services in Australia.

Envirolab's analytical services cover soil, water, air, materials, biological and chemical substances, PFAS, and other emerging contaminants.

The company employs more than 200 professionals in five laboratories in Australia and New Zealand. It generated revenue of £28m in FY ended-June 2025.

Over the past three years, the company has delivered consistent double-digit revenue growth, high margins, and strong cash generation, with a strong return on investment.

Environmental testing is currently valued at approximately $20bn and is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 6.6% between 2025 and 2033. Asia-Pacific, which accounts for approximately 15% of this market, is the region expected to experience the fastest growth at 7.4%.

André Lacroix, Intertek's CEO, said: "Envirolab will bring Intertek a high-quality environmental laboratory business in Australia, backed by deep technical expertise and a proven track record of growth and profitability."