Intertek : awards ISO 22000 Food Safety Certification to all SADAFCO factories

12/23/2021 | 02:07am EST
Intertek awards ISO 22000 Food Safety Certification to all SADAFCO factories December 23, 2021

(Jeddah, Saudi Arabia) Intertek Group plc ("Intertek"), a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce it has awarded ISO 22000:2018 Food Safety Certification to four factories of Saudia Dairy and Foodstuffs Company (SADAFCO), the leader in the UHT (Long Life) milk market in Saudi Arabia.

The ISO 22000 food safety management system (FSMS) was deployed in SADAFCO's three factories in Jeddah and its factory in Dammam , producing milk, ice cream, and biscuits. The implementation of this programme will help ensure that all the products made, prepared, and packaged at its four sites meet international food safety requirements, as well as the requirements of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA). The certifications illustrate SADAFCO's effective and robust food safety management system at its factories. The certifications will help to facilitate exports from these factories to new and existing markets.

Intertek has previously certified SADAFCO to ISO 45001, the Management Systems for Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) and ISO 14001, Environmental Management, in June 2021. It also awarded Halal certifications to three of SADAFCO's factories in April 2021.

Hesham Abbass, Head of Business Development for Business Assurance at Intertek Gulf commented, "We are thrilled to be working with a highly committed management team at SADAFCO. ISO 22000 will provide SADAFCO's customers with peace of mind that their products comply with international industry standards within the global food supply chain. While this certification is not mandated, SADAFCO's management team elected to get certified to provide further reassurance to its stakeholders and consumers. These new certifications convey another proactive initiative by the company to ensure its products, services, processes, and activities are aligned with both international and Saudi standards."

Juan J. Carrillo, Quality, Environment, Health & Safety Manager at SADAFCO said: "Our leadership team are resolute when it comes to the implementation of the highest standards and best practices in food safety management, hygienic practices, and traceability at every step of our production process across all our premises. We truly believe that it is essential for us as a company to demonstrate our ability to consistently provide products and services that are safe and meet regulatory requirements. We are fortunate to be working with like-minded partners at Intertek, to ensure that all our manufacturing facilities meet the national and international criteria for food safety."

For Media Information

Please contact:
Randa Mazzawi Borouj Consulting
T: +971 50 4506120
E: randa@boroujconsulting.com or rosie@boroujconsulting.com

For Technical Information

Please contact:
Faisal Humayun Technical Manager - Business Assurance - Gulf region
T: +966562560269
E: faisal.humayun@intertek.com

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 07:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
