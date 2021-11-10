Intertek awards Protek Facility Health Management Certification to Hult International Business School, Dubai Campus.

(Dubai, UAE) - Intertek Group plc ("Intertek"), a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announced that it has awarded Hult International Business School, Dubai Campus, the Protek Facility Health Management certification.

Intertek's team of expert engineers and scientists worked closely with Hult and their contractor Iterum, specialists in better built environments, to evaluate the implementation of Protek's strategic program, designed to guard the safety and health of staff and students. Intertek delivered a comprehensive infectious disease preparedness and response plan to ensure the wellness and security of everyone on campus, including a high-touch surface disinfection program, direct transmission reduction, water and indoor air quality enhancement and monitoring.

Dr. Selina Neri, Dean and Executive Director at Hult International Business School, Dubai Campus, commented: "In implementing the Protek program, our school stands out as a safe institution, and we hope to set an example and inspire others to adopt the same necessary health and safety measures. In a joint effort with Intertek, we were able to reduce Covid-related risks and are able to ensure environmental health, safety, and wellness for our staff and students. We are committed to providing our students, faculty and staff the peace of mind that the right health programs and hygiene solutions are in place and that they are learning and working in a safe and secure environment."

Michael Horne, Principal Microbiologist at Intertek, commented: "A safe environment is essential for effective teaching and learning, and we are pleased to support Hult Business School in implementing a comprehensive system of health and safety measures. Our Protek solution has been instrumental in creating a campus environment that is protected against potential Covid-19 health risks and in maintaining a safe school ecosystem and operations. Protek gives Hult Business School the confidence that it is fulfilling its responsibility to provide staff and students with the assurance they need to work in a better, safer, and more sustainable campus."

