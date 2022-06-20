Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Intertek Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-20 am EDT
4206.00 GBX   -1.20%
06/15ASIANOIL : CPC receives Taiwan's first cargo of carbon-offset crude
AQ
06/12Taiwan's CPC buys first crude with carbon offset from SOCAR
RE
06/06INTERTEK : installs Minalyze CS at new Minerals Global Centre of Excellence in Perth
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intertek : discusses food substances in contact with infant formula and/or human milk at the Chemical Watch Food Contact Regulations USA Conference

06/20/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Intertek discusses food substances in contact with infant formula and/or human milk at the Chemical Watch Food Contact Regulations USA Conference June 20, 2022

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will be presenting at the Chemical Watch Food Contact Regulations USA 2022 conference from June 27 to 28 in Washington, DC.

From birth to about six months, infants are typically fed only human milk and/or infant formula. For a number of reasons, infants can be more susceptible to the possible health effects of chemical substances that may be released from the packaging. On May 9, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submitted a notice to the Federal Register announcing the availability of the guidance for industry entitled Preparation of food contact notifications for food contact substances in contact with human formula and/or human milk. The guidance outlines the Agency's current thinking on how to prepare a food contact notification submission to support the review and evaluation of the safety of food contact substances used in contact with infant formula and/or human milk.

Intertek Assuris expert, Guillaume Letellier, Senior Manager, Toxicology, will present on June 27th at 5:20PM EDT during Session 3: Risk Assessment on, "Food Substances in Contact with Infant Formula and/or Human Milk". His presentation will review the key changes from the 'regular' FDA guidance such as the normalized exposure-based testing tiers and outline the minimum testing recommendations and modified protocols. In addition, Guillaume will discuss the age dependent cancer risk analysis of carcinogenic constituents and provide useful examples.

Registrants are encouraged to meet with our expert onsite to discuss their company's specific requirements. We provide comprehensive industry leading packaging solutions through our Assurance, Testing, Inspection, and Certification services to industries ranging from food contact, polymers & plastics, industrial & consumer products, cosmetics, medical, agricultural, pharmaceutical, and more.

This year's Food Contact Regulations USA Conference will provide attendees with the latest developments in food contact materials from experts (including regulators, specialist consultants, and industry) through a series of informative presentations, panel discussions, and interactive Q&As.

To register for the event, please visit: https://events.chemicalwatch.com/395944/food-contact-regulations-usa-2022.

To learn more about the regulatory and scientific consultancy services offered by our experts and within the larger Intertek organization, please visit: intertek.com/assuris/food-contact/.

For Media Information:

Tracy Veale
Global Marketing & Operations Director, Intertek Assuris
T: +1 905 542 2900
E: tracy.veale@intertek.com

For Technical Information:

Taylor Cavanaugh
Manager, Regulatory Compliance & Business Development
T: +1 561 989 7294
E: taylor.cavanaugh@intertek.com

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 20:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERTEK GROUP PLC
06/15ASIANOIL : CPC receives Taiwan's first cargo of carbon-offset crude
AQ
06/12Taiwan's CPC buys first crude with carbon offset from SOCAR
RE
06/06INTERTEK : installs Minalyze CS at new Minerals Global Centre of Excellence in Perth
PU
06/02INTERTEK : Downstream USA 2022 Conference and Exhibition
PU
06/01INTERTEK : and Knauf launch qualification programme to elevate standards in the constructi..
PU
06/01Credit Suisse Begins Intertek Coverage With Outperform Rating
MT
05/31INTERTEK : Partners with ChemCon Europe 2022
PU
05/26INTERTEK : discusses risk assessment of food substances in contact with infant formula and..
PU
05/26Intertek Group plc Announces the Appointment of Jez Maiden as A Non-Executive Director
CI
05/26INTERTEK GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERTEK GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 092 M 3 786 M 3 786 M
Net income 2022 323 M 395 M 395 M
Net Debt 2022 865 M 1 059 M 1 059 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 6 777 M 8 298 M 8 298 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 44 063
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4 257,00 GBX
Average target price 5 709,94 GBX
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Timmis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Chairman
Diane Bitzel Group Chief Information Officer
Graham Denis Allan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-24.39%8 373
CINTAS CORPORATION-21.62%35 543
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-28.49%17 227
EDENRED SE12.69%11 890
BUREAU VERITAS SA-17.92%11 342
LG CORP.-3.58%9 618