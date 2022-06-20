Intertek : discusses food substances in contact with infant formula and/or human milk at the Chemical Watch Food Contact Regulations USA Conference

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, will be presenting at the Chemical Watch Food Contact Regulations USA 2022 conference from June 27 to 28 in Washington, DC.

From birth to about six months, infants are typically fed only human milk and/or infant formula. For a number of reasons, infants can be more susceptible to the possible health effects of chemical substances that may be released from the packaging. On May 9, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submitted a notice to the Federal Register announcing the availability of the guidance for industry entitled Preparation of food contact notifications for food contact substances in contact with human formula and/or human milk. The guidance outlines the Agency's current thinking on how to prepare a food contact notification submission to support the review and evaluation of the safety of food contact substances used in contact with infant formula and/or human milk.

Intertek Assuris expert, Guillaume Letellier, Senior Manager, Toxicology, will present on June 27th at 5:20PM EDT during Session 3: Risk Assessment on, "Food Substances in Contact with Infant Formula and/or Human Milk". His presentation will review the key changes from the 'regular' FDA guidance such as the normalized exposure-based testing tiers and outline the minimum testing recommendations and modified protocols. In addition, Guillaume will discuss the age dependent cancer risk analysis of carcinogenic constituents and provide useful examples.

Registrants are encouraged to meet with our expert onsite to discuss their company's specific requirements. We provide comprehensive industry leading packaging solutions through our Assurance, Testing, Inspection, and Certification services to industries ranging from food contact, polymers & plastics, industrial & consumer products, cosmetics, medical, agricultural, pharmaceutical, and more.

This year's Food Contact Regulations USA Conference will provide attendees with the latest developments in food contact materials from experts (including regulators, specialist consultants, and industry) through a series of informative presentations, panel discussions, and interactive Q&As.

To register for the event, please visit: https://events.chemicalwatch.com/395944/food-contact-regulations-usa-2022.

To learn more about the regulatory and scientific consultancy services offered by our experts and within the larger Intertek organization, please visit: intertek.com/assuris/food-contact/.

For Media Information:

Tracy Veale

Global Marketing & Operations Director, Intertek Assuris

T: +1 905 542 2900

E: tracy.veale@intertek.com

For Technical Information:

Taylor Cavanaugh

Manager, Regulatory Compliance & Business Development

T: +1 561 989 7294

E: taylor.cavanaugh@intertek.com

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com