Intertek : Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(the 'Company')

19 March 2021

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2020 AND NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ('DTR') 4.1.3R, the Company announces that the following documents have been posted to shareholders and submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism:

• Intertek Group plc 2020 Annual Report and Accounts;

• Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting; and

• Proxy Form for the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The above mentioned documents (except for the Proxy Form) are available on our website at www.intertek.com and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The 2020 Sustainability Report is also available on our website. The 2021 Annual General Meeting is due to be held on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 at 9.00 a.m. at Intertek Group plc, 33 Cavendish Square, London, W1G 0PS.

In compliance with DTR 6.3.5R, the information contained in the Appendix below is extracted from the 2020

Annual Report and Accounts and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2020 Full Year Results

Announcement for the year ended 31 December 2020 issued on 2 March 2021. Both documents are available at www.intertek.com and together constitute the material required by DTR 6.3.5R to be communicated to the media in unedited full text through a Regulatory Information Service. This material is not a substitute for reading the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts in full. Page numbers and cross references in the extracted information refer to page numbers and cross references in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts.

Appendix

1. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

This section sets out a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that could have a material adverse effect on the Group's strategy, performance, results, financial condition and reputation.

Risk framework

The Board has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. This work is complemented by the Group Risk Committee, whose purpose is to manage, assess and promote the continuous improvement of the Group's risk management, controls and assurance systems.

This risk governance framework is described in more detail in the Directors' report on pages 80 to 81.

The Group Audit Director and the Group General Counsel, who report to the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer respectively, have accountability for reporting the key risks that the Group faces, the controls and assurance processes in place and any mitigating actions or controls. Both roles report to the Audit Committee, attend its meetings and meet with individual members each year as required.

Risks are formally identified and recorded in a risk register which is owned by each of the Group's divisional, regional and functional risk committees. Risk registers are updated throughout the year by these risk committees and are used to plan the Group's internal audit and risk strategy.

In addition to the risk registers, all senior executives and their direct reports are required to complete an annual return to confirm that management controls have been effectively applied during the year. The return covers Sales, Operations, IT, Finance and People.

Principal risks

The Group is affected by a number of risk factors, some of which, including macroeconomic and industry-specific cyclical risks, are outside the Group's control. Some risks are particular to Intertek's operations. The principalrisks of which the Group is aware are detailed on the following pages, including a commentary on how the Group mitigates these risks. These risks and uncertainties do not appear in any particular order of potential materiality or probability of occurrence.

There may be other risks that are currently unknown or regarded as immaterial which could turn out to be material. Any of these risks could have the potential to impact the performance of the Group, its assets, liquidity, capital resources and its reputation.

Changes to principal risks

Our principal risks continue to evolve in response to our changing risk environment. For the past two years, we have included Brexit as a standalone principal risk based on the significant uncertainty around the future of the relationship between the UK and EU. Based on our assessment of the risks and impacts on our operations since the end of the Brexit transition period, we have removed Brexit as a principal risk this year. However, we continue to monitor the impact of the new trading, customs and border arrangements, including on our clients' and their supply chains - and have reflected this accordingly within our Industry & Competitive Landscape risk.

This year, based on our current assessment of its materiality, we have also included the risk of climate change within our Industry & Competitive Landscape risk. We continue to monitor the potential operational, strategic, regulatory and reputational impact of climate change and the environment.