Intertek : Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting

INTERTEK GROUP PLC
(the 'Company')
19 March 2021
ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2020 AND NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ('DTR') 4.1.3R, the Company announces that the following documents have been posted to shareholders
-
• Intertek Group plc 2020 Annual Report and Accounts;
-
• Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting; and
-
• Proxy Form for the 2021 Annual General Meeting.
The 2021 Annual General Meeting is due to be held on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 at 9.00 a.m.
In compliance with DTR 6.3.5R, the information contained in the Appendix below is extracted from the 2020
Annual Report and Accounts and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2020 Full Year Results
Announcement for the year ended 31 December 2020 issued on 2 March 2021. Both documents are available at www.intertek.com and together constitute the material required by DTR 6.3.5R to be communicated to the media in unedited full text through a Regulatory Information Service. This material is not a substitute for reading the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts in full. Page numbers and cross references in the extracted information refer to page numbers and cross references in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts.
Appendix
1. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
This section sets out a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that could have a material adverse effect on the Group's strategy, performance, results, financial condition and reputation.
Risk framework
The Board has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. This work is complemented by the Group Risk Committee, whose purpose is to manage, assess and promote the continuous improvement of the Group's risk management, controls and assurance systems.
This risk governance framework is described in more detail in the Directors' report on pages 80 to 81.
The Group Audit Director and the Group General Counsel, who report to the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer respectively, have accountability for reporting the key risks that the Group faces, the controls and assurance processes in place and any mitigating actions or controls. Both roles report to the Audit Committee, attend its meetings and meet with individual members each year as required.
Risks are formally identified and recorded in a risk register which is owned by each of the Group's divisional, regional and functional risk committees. Risk registers are updated throughout the year by these risk committees and are used to plan the Group's internal audit and risk strategy.
In addition to the risk registers, all senior executives and their direct reports are required to complete an annual return to confirm that management controls have been effectively applied during the year. The return covers Sales, Operations, IT, Finance and People.
Principal risks
The Group is affected by a number of risk factors, some of which, including macroeconomic and industry-specific cyclical risks, are outside the Group's control. Some risks are particular to Intertek's operations. The principalrisks of which the Group is aware are detailed on the following pages, including a commentary on how the Group mitigates these risks. These risks and uncertainties do not appear in any particular order of potential materiality or probability of occurrence.
There may be other risks that are currently unknown or regarded as immaterial which could turn out to be material. Any of these risks could have the potential to impact the performance of the Group, its assets, liquidity, capital resources and its reputation.
Changes to principal risks
Our principal risks continue to evolve in response to our changing risk environment. For the past two years, we have included Brexit as a standalone principal risk based on the significant uncertainty around the future of the relationship between the UK and EU. Based on our assessment of the risks and impacts on our operations since the end of the Brexit transition period, we have removed Brexit as a principal risk this year. However, we continue to monitor the impact of the new trading, customs and border arrangements, including on our clients' and their supply chains - and have reflected this accordingly within our Industry & Competitive Landscape risk.
This year, based on our current assessment of its materiality, we have also included the risk of climate change within our Industry & Competitive Landscape risk. We continue to monitor the potential operational, strategic, regulatory and reputational impact of climate change and the environment.
|
Operational
|
Principal risk
|
Possible impact
|
Mitigation
|
2020 update
|
Reputation
Reputation is key to the Group maintaining and growing its business. Reputation risk can occur in a number of ways: directly as the result of the actions of the Group or a Group company itself; indirectly due to the actions of an employee or employees; or through the actions of other parties, such as joint venture partners, suppliers, customers or other industry participants.
|
|
-
• Whistleblowing programme, monitored by the Audit Committee, where staff are encouraged to report, without risk, any fraudulent or other activity likely to adversely affect the reputation of the Group.
|
This risk remains stable compared with 2019. The Group continues to invest in staff development, quality systems and standard processes to prevent operational failures.
|
Customer service
A failure to focus on customer needs, to provide customer innovation or to deliver our services in accordance with our
|
|
customer satisfaction, customer sales trends and turnaround time tracking.
initiatives in place.
|
This risk remains stable compared with 2019.
|
customers' expectations and our customer promise.
|
more consistent service offerings.
|
|
People retention
The Group operates in specialised sectors and needs to attract and retain employees with relevant experience and knowledge in order to take advantage of all growth opportunities.
|
|
|
This risk remains stable compared with 2019.
|
Health, safety and wellbeing
Any health and safety incident arising from our activities. This could result in injury to
Intertek's employees, subcontractors, customers and/or any other stakeholders affected. Wellbeing impacts on our people resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other similar events.
|
|
-
• Quality management and associated controls, including safety training, appropriate PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), Health & Safety policies (including due diligence on sub-contractors), meetings and communication.
|
The health and safety element of this risk remains stable compared with 2019. The risk related to wellbeing has increased as a result of COVID-19, which has affected both our people and their ways of working.
|
Industry and competitive landscape A failure to identify, manage and take advantage of emerging and future risks. Examples include the opportunities provided by new markets and customers, a failure to innovate in terms of service offering and delivery, the challenge of radically new and different business models; the failure to foresee the impact of, or adequately respond to and comply with, changing or new laws and regulations; a failure to anticipate and address the operational,
|
|
|
This risk remains stable compared with 2019.
The Group continues to invest in innovation and to adapt our service delivery to meet our clients changing needs.
|
strategic, regulatory and reputational impact of climate change and environmental factors; and a failure to identify and take advantage of the impact of post-Brexit changes to our clients'
operations and supply chains.
Macroeconomic factors such as a global/market downturn and contraction/changing requirements in certain sectors.
|
Third-party relations A failure to optimally manage the way in which we work with third parties (including landlords, suppliers, sub-contractors or agents) from a financial, commercial, risk, governance, security or sustainability perspective. Poorly established and maintained relationships could increase the chances of poor quality work, ethical issues and a lack of control over the services Intertek is providing via third parties.
|
Poor quality work.
-
• Contracting with suppliers whose sustainability, ethical, cyber or other standards cause a risk to Intertek, its reputation or its operations.
|
Third-party appointment and due diligence processes.
-
• Standard third-party contracts.
-
• Third-party lease reviews.
-
• Vendor/supplier financial diligence.
|
This risk remains stable compared with 2019.
|
IT systems and data security
Systems integrity: major IT systems integrity issue, or data security breach, either due to internal or external factors such as deliberate interference or power shortages/cuts, etc.
Systems functionality: a failure to define the right IT strategies, maintain existing IT systems or implement new IT systems with the required functionality and which are fit for purpose, in each case to
|
|
-
• Regular system maintenance.
-
• Backup systems in place.
-
• Disaster recovery plans that are constantly tested and improved to minimise the impact if a failure does occur.
|
This risk remains stable compared with 2019.
