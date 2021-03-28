Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intertek Group plc    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intertek : awarded contract by The Government of the Kingdom of Morocco for its Verification of Conformity Programme (VoC)

03/28/2021 | 11:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Intertek awarded contract by The Government of the Kingdom of Morocco for its Verification of Conformity Programme (VoC) March 28, 2021

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract by the Ministry of Industry, Trade, Green and Digital Economy (MICEVN) of Morocco to support its Verification of Conformity Programme (VoC) for exports to the country.

The programme verifies the conformity of all regulated products in the respective exporting countries, covering a range of sectors including chemicals, electricals and electronics, textiles, personal protective equipment, food contact materials, automotive spare parts, building products and toys. Specified products require local verification through a destination inspection, carried out in the country of origin, to ensure that they comply with the applicable Moroccan technical regulations and quality standards. Rigorous verification and compliance procedures are required to assure Morocco's citizens of the quality and reliability of imported goods.

Thomas Kordick, Global Business Line Leader, Government and Trade Services, Intertek said: 'We are delighted to be working with MICEVN in supporting them with their Verification of Conformity Programme, giving Morocco's consumers the assurance they need when buying imported goods and protecting them from sub-standard products. Having introduced the very first Conformity Assessment Programme in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia more than 25 years ago, Intertek has the experience, expertise and global reach to provide MICEVN, and exporters to Morocco, with industry leading end-to-end ATIC solutions.'

Exporters to Morocco are required to provide a Certificate of Conformity for Customs clearance in accordance with Government regulation. This certificate can only be obtained from an Approved Inspection Body such as Intertek. Other countries where Intertek has also received this certification Include Botswana, Cameroon, Gabon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda, giving exporters to the African continent a more efficient way to access the markets by taking advantage of the synergies of using one provider for their certification needs.

Intertek are the pioneers of CAP programmes having introduced the very first one over 25 years ago and with our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, we can deliver innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.

For Media Information

Please contact:
Gill Purkiss
GTS PR Manager
T: +44 (0) 1277 223400
E: gill.purkiss@intertek.com

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 15:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERTEK GROUP PLC
11:28aINTERTEK  : awarded contract by The Government of the Kingdom of Morocco for its..
PU
03/23INTERTEK  : launches testing strategy for the determination of 57 allergens in c..
PU
03/22INTERTEK  : to Host Annual Food Contact Symposium
PU
03/19INTERTEK  : ECHA's Restriction Proposal for the Ban of Microplastics
PU
03/19INTERTEK  : Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and Notice of 2021 Annual General Me..
PU
03/18INTERTEK  : Launches Crystek Honey Crystallization Services
AQ
03/18INTERTEK  : Launches Crystek Honey Crystallization Services
PU
03/11INTERTEK  : Delivers Permit Feasibility Study for the World's Longest Proposed S..
PU
03/10INTERTEK  : Presents Latest Research During SOT 2021
PU
03/08INTERTEK  : Barclays Lifts Intertek PT, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 795 M 3 853 M 3 853 M
Net income 2021 282 M 388 M 388 M
Net Debt 2021 543 M 749 M 749 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 9 010 M 12 426 M 12 421 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 43 769
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 6 007,85 GBX
Last Close Price 5 598,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ross McCluskey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Chairman
Diane Bitzel Group Chief Information Officer
Graham Denis Allan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-0.89%11 940
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.94%36 929
TELEPERFORMANCE SE14.45%21 174
LG CORP.1.94%14 129
EDENRED-4.98%13 762
BUREAU VERITAS SA10.75%12 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ