Intertek : awarded contract by The Government of the Kingdom of Morocco for its Verification of Conformity Programme (VoC)

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract by the Ministry of Industry, Trade, Green and Digital Economy (MICEVN) of Morocco to support its Verification of Conformity Programme (VoC) for exports to the country.

The programme verifies the conformity of all regulated products in the respective exporting countries, covering a range of sectors including chemicals, electricals and electronics, textiles, personal protective equipment, food contact materials, automotive spare parts, building products and toys. Specified products require local verification through a destination inspection, carried out in the country of origin, to ensure that they comply with the applicable Moroccan technical regulations and quality standards. Rigorous verification and compliance procedures are required to assure Morocco's citizens of the quality and reliability of imported goods.

Thomas Kordick, Global Business Line Leader, Government and Trade Services, Intertek said: 'We are delighted to be working with MICEVN in supporting them with their Verification of Conformity Programme, giving Morocco's consumers the assurance they need when buying imported goods and protecting them from sub-standard products. Having introduced the very first Conformity Assessment Programme in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia more than 25 years ago, Intertek has the experience, expertise and global reach to provide MICEVN, and exporters to Morocco, with industry leading end-to-end ATIC solutions.'

Exporters to Morocco are required to provide a Certificate of Conformity for Customs clearance in accordance with Government regulation. This certificate can only be obtained from an Approved Inspection Body such as Intertek. Other countries where Intertek has also received this certification Include Botswana, Cameroon, Gabon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda, giving exporters to the African continent a more efficient way to access the markets by taking advantage of the synergies of using one provider for their certification needs.

Intertek are the pioneers of CAP programmes having introduced the very first one over 25 years ago and with our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, we can deliver innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.

Please contact:

Gill Purkiss

GTS PR Manager

T: +44 (0) 1277 223400

E: gill.purkiss@intertek.com

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com