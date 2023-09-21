Mestre, Italy: Today Intertek, a leading total quality assurance provider to industries worldwide, unveiled its new Battery Xcellence Centre in Mestre, Italy. Featuring the latest technologies for battery and energy storage systems testing, paired with unrivalled industry expertise, this new centre of excellence will meet industry's increasing need for fast and reliable testing, certification, and assurance services.

The 500 sqm facility is equipped with state-of-the-art battery cyclers, climatic and salt spray chambers, vibration plans, and mechanical testing equipment as well as two ATEX certified anti-fire containers and a dedicated altitude test chamber, enabling it to meet testing needs for transportation and storage safety, functional safety, and performance for a wide range of cells and battery packs.

As one of the world's fastest growing industry sectors, the battery market is estimated to reach €135 billion globally and €35 billion in the EU by 2030. A pioneer in this space with specialist battery capabilities strategically located in the USA, China, Taiwan, India, Hong Kong, and Europe, Intertek is working at the forefront of the industry, helping its customers to shape the future of energy storage and mobility.

This new state-of-the-art facility in Italy complements Intertek's existing European battery centres of excellence in the Nordics, UK, and Germany, allowing the company to bring its expertise from more mature battery markets to Italy and the wider South Europe region. The Italian team will be supporting businesses across a range of sectors, including automotive, transportation, energy, and consumer goods, to successfully take their products from initial design phases through to compliance evaluation and global market access.

At the official opening of the Mestre Battery Xcellence Centre on 21st September, André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer of Intertek, said: "Sustainability is the movement of our time, and we at Intertek are pioneering the global Quality Assurance industry to help our clients on their sustainability journeys. On the road to Net Zero, we know energy storage is more critical than ever, and with the electrification of society moving at pace we are continuously investing in the future of electrification. This new state-of-the-art-facility enables our customers in this exciting region to benefit from our cutting-edge technology and industry-leading experts, helping them navigate the rapidly evolving regulatory environment for batteries and battery-operated products."

Arianna Fogar, General Manager for Italy's Electrical business, said: "Italy is the second largest market in the EU for domestic energy storage systems, as well as a key hub for the European automotive supply chain. We are delighted to be able to meet the industry's need for local assurance, testing and certification services in this dynamic region with the opening of our pioneering battery and energy storage laboratory."

