Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce its appointment by the Iraqi government's Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control (COSQC) as an authorised Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) for goods imported into Iraq.

All exporters to Iraq must present a Certificate of Conformity (CoC) and a Release Note to Iraqi Customs for their products to be able to enter Iraq through the country's ports and borders. Only conformity assessment bodies approved by COSQC can provide this certificate.

As an authorised CAB in Iraq, Intertek will carry out the conformity assessment process for all regulated products under the Iraqi Conformity Assessment Programme (CAP), verifying their compliance with applicable Iraqi regulations and standards. In agreement with COSQC, Intertek began receiving and processing conformity assessment requests from 21 July 2024, with Certificates of Conformity to be issued from 1 August 2024 onwards.

The conformity assessment process involves a wide range of services designed to provide safe and smooth market access, including documentation review, product testing, and consignment inspection, both at the Country of Origin and in Iraq.

"We are pleased to maintain our partnership with COSQC, supporting its continued efforts to ensure the quality and safety of imported goods. By working with the Iraqi government, we are helping to protect Iraqi consumers from substandard imports and ensure compliance with the country's standards and regulations," said Jérémy Gaspard, Vice President of Government and Trade Services (GTS) at Intertek.

"Iraq remains a strategic market in the Middle East and a key destination for various exporters around the world. With our decades of experience in conformity assessment and our global network of offices, experts, and accredited labs, we are well-positioned to support exporters and importers targeting the Iraqi market in achieving smooth market access," added Jérémy.

Please contact

Mutaz Yahya

Global Marketing and Communications and Middle East Sales Manager

+971 (56) 991 2923

Mutaz.yahya@intertek.com

Medha Singh

Regional Marketing Executive, Asia

+91-9136441227

Medha.singh@intertek.com

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com