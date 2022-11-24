Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Intertek Group plc
  News
  Summary
    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

(ITRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:38 2022-11-24 am EST
3889.00 GBX   +0.75%
TOP NEWS: Intertek revenue rises as lauds China rebound

11/24/2022 | 04:30am EST
(Alliance News) - Intertek Group PLC on Thursday reported rising revenue in the first 10 months of 2022, as it tipped that it is well positioned to seize growth opportunities ahead.

The London-based quality assurance service provider said revenue in the 10 months to October 31 grew 16% to GBP2.63 billion from GBP2.28 billion a year prior. All sectors grew, with Trade revenue climbing by 6.3% and Resources and Products growing by 9.3% and 9.8% respectively.

In the four months to October 31 alone, revenue surged 19% year-on-year.

Looking ahead, Intertek said: "The quality assurance market will grow faster post-Covid-19 as the demand for quality assurance solutions is expanding across all our business lines given the growing stakeholder expectations in quality, safety and sustainability."

For the first 10 months of the year, like-for-like revenue grew 5.2% at constant currency.

For 2022, the company expects a like-for-like revenue growth at constant currency. However, it predicts a margin below 2021's level due to lockdowns in China in the first half of the year.

Its China arm has since recovered from the first-half Covid-19 hit.

"We have an excellent business in China with leading and scale positions. The lockdown restrictions had a significant impact in our China business between March and June, with Shanghai the most impacted. It has been operating as normal from July onwards and as expected, our business has rebounded quickly delivering a good like-for-like revenue growth at constant currency in the July to October period," Chief Executive Officer Andre Lacroix explained.

Intertek shares were 0.6% higher at 3,884.00 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on INTERTEK GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 183 M 3 839 M 3 839 M
Net income 2022 316 M 381 M 381 M
Net Debt 2022 946 M 1 141 M 1 141 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 6 219 M 7 501 M 7 501 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 44 063
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 860,00 GBX
Average target price 4 687,59 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Timmis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Chairman
Diane Bitzel Group Chief Information Officer
Graham Denis Allan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-31.44%7 501
CINTAS CORPORATION2.76%46 236
EDENRED SE29.31%13 316
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-46.61%13 020
BUREAU VERITAS SA-11.17%12 132
LG CORP.2.47%9 790