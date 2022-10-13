Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Intertrust N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTER   NL0010937058

INTERTRUST N.V.

(INTER)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-10-13 am EDT
19.64 EUR    0.00%
12:01pCSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance in the Cayman Islands
GL
12:00pCSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance in the Cayman Islands
AQ
10/12Intertrust N : Why Curaçao organisations must prioritise compliance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance in the Cayman Islands

10/13/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOINT PRESS RELEASE

This is a joint press release by Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or the "Company") and CSC (Netherlands) Holdings B.V. ("CSC" or the "Offeror") in connection with the recommended public offer (the "Offer") by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Intertrust. This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Intertrust. Any offer will be made only by means of the offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum") approved by the Dutch Authority for Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") which was published on 31 March 2022, and subject to the restrictions set forth therein. With reference to the joint press releases of 6 December 2021, 31 March 2022, 30 May 2022, 21 July 2022, and the Intertrust press release of 31 May 2022, the Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the offer conditions, all in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") between Intertrust and Corporation Service Company as executed on 6 December 2021 and the Offer Memorandum (the "Offer Conditions"). The offer price of EUR 20.00 per Share (the "Offer Price") is "cum dividend". This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, Canada and Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Capitalised terms used herein but not defined in this press release will have the meaning as ascribed thereto in the Offer Memorandum.

CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance in the Cayman Islands

Wilmington, Delaware, USA / Amsterdam, the Netherlands – 13 October 2022 – CSC and Intertrust hereby jointly announce that Regulatory Clearance has been obtained in the Cayman Islands.

Reference is made to the joint press release issued by CSC and Intertrust on 31 March 2022 in respect of the publication of the Offer Memorandum for the recommended all-cash public offer by the Offeror for all issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Intertrust at an offer price of EUR 20.00 (cum dividend), on the terms and subject to the conditions and restrictions set forth in the Offer Memorandum, and the joint press release issued by CSC and Intertrust on 21 July 2022 in relation to the further extension of the extended Offer Period, pursuant to an exemption granted by the AFM on 21 July 2022, until the earlier of (i) the date on which all Regulatory Clearances have been obtained or waived, plus a period of two weeks, or (ii) 6 December 2022, at 17:40 CET.

Regulatory Clearances status
CSC and Intertrust have obtained all Regulatory Clearances in 12 of the required 13 jurisdictions (the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Ireland, Jersey, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom) and partial Regulatory Clearance in the Bahamas. CSC and Intertrust continue to work constructively to satisfy all Offer Conditions.

At the date of this press release, CSC and Intertrust have not yet received all Regulatory Clearances in the Bahamas. At this time, CSC and Intertrust continue to anticipate that the Offer will close in the second half of 2022.

Regulatory Clearances status
CSC and Intertrust will make a public announcement (i) promptly following the receipt of each remaining Regulatory Clearance, (ii) if and when the Offer Condition with respect to the Regulatory Clearances is satisfied, waived or has become incapable of being satisfied, or (iii) as otherwise required by applicable law. The announcement that the Offer Condition with respect to the Regulatory Clearances would have been satisfied or waived, if made, will include the end date of the Offer Period, which will be two weeks following the date such Offer Condition is fulfilled, subject to the end date of 6 December 2022, at 17:40 CET.

Attachment


All news about INTERTRUST N.V.
12:01pCSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance in the Cayman Islands
GL
12:00pCSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance in the Cayman Islands
AQ
10/12Intertrust N : Why Curaçao organisations must prioritise compliance
PU
10/07CSC Global Wins Bahamas Central Bank's Approval for $1.8 Billion Intertrust Deal
MT
10/07CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance from the Central Bank of the Baha..
GL
10/07CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance from the Central Bank of the Baha..
AQ
10/07CSC Global Secures Luxembourg's Approval For $1.8 Billion Intertrust Takeover
MT
10/06CSC and Intertrust have obtained all Regulatory Clearances in Luxembourg
GL
10/06CSC and Intertrust have obtained all Regulatory Clearances in Luxembourg
AQ
10/04INTERTRUST N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERTRUST N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 601 M 583 M 583 M
Net income 2022 77,0 M 74,7 M 74,7 M
Net Debt 2022 680 M 660 M 660 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 1 775 M 1 721 M 1 721 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,08x
EV / Sales 2023 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 4 493
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart INTERTRUST N.V.
Duration : Period :
Intertrust N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTRUST N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,64 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 1,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shankar Iyer Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Rogier van Wijk Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chitra Baskar Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Ruys Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERTRUST N.V.0.20%1 721
CINTAS CORPORATION-12.57%39 347
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-35.48%14 493
EDENRED SE15.26%11 305
BUREAU VERITAS SA-21.32%10 072
LG CORP.-2.97%8 723