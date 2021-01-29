Intertrust N : Arno Vink features across the media discussing Europe's increasing interest from foreign investors

Our Director, Capital Markets, Arno Vink was recently featured in Elsevier Weekblad
and Het Financieele Dagblad
providing his views on why European Central Bank's buying policy is attracting companies to Europe.
Read on for Arno's key insights, and links through to the original articles.
'Frankfurt's call stretches outside the eurozone'
Arno discussed with Elsevier Weekblad why those who operate and issue bonds from the currency union can benefit from the European Central Bank's (ECB's) buy-back scheme.
According to Arno, in 2020 some 20 companies have stated this desire at the Intertrust Group office in Amsterdam - some of which want to raise 'several billions' in the eurozone.
But, as Arno states: 'there is no such thing as free lunch'. Arno explains that companies wishing to make use of the European policy in the eurozone must have a presence there, adding that, although it varies from client to client, relevant activity is required, with Dutch directors and a Dutch-managed bank account and administration. In addition to this, tax must be paid here on the profit made.
Read the full article here.
'Non-eurozone companies make a detour to the ECB counter'
In this piece, by Het Financieele Dagblad, Arno discusses the advantages of structuring a loan in such a way that it would be eligible for the ECB's buy-back programme.
'If parties gain an advantage of a few basis points, it can already be interesting to set up a financing structure that is eligible for the ECB purchase programme. Of course, that depends on the maturity and size of the loan,' he says.
Read the full article here.