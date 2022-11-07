Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Intertrust N.V.
  News
  Summary
    INTER   NL0010937058

INTERTRUST N.V.

(INTER)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:00 2022-11-07 am EST
20.00 EUR   +0.10%
Intertrust N : CSC Finalizing Acquisition of Intertrust Group

11/07/2022 | 03:02am EST
The organization will provide global business administration and compliance solutions to clients in more than 140 jurisdictions.

WILMINGTON, Del.-CSC announced today that it will complete the acquisition of Intertrust Group, as set out in further detail in the joint press release issued by CSC and Intertrust Group. The acquisition marks an important milestone for CSC, which now will do business with more than 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 90% of the 100 Best Global Brands®, and more than 70% of the PEI 300. Rod Ward III, who is a direct descendant of one of the company's two founders and has served as president and CEO of CSC for almost 13 years, will lead the combined organization. A highly experienced Enterprise Leadership Team, including Intertrust Group CEO Shankar Iyer, will support Ward.

Founded in 1899 and based in Wilmington, Delaware, CSC is one of the nation's "Top Workplaces" and prides itself on being privately held and professionally managed for more than 120 years. "This acquisition is about bringing together the complementary expertise, capabilities, and geographic scope of CSC and Intertrust Group to allow us to better serve our clients' global business administration and compliance needs," says Ward. "We're creating a combined organization that will enable us to provide the industry-leading service our clients expect, as evidenced by our Net Promoter Scores."

"Our acquisition of Intertrust Group will allow us to navigate the ever-changing compliance and regulatory environment that our clients face, thanks to a world-class combination of people, processes, and technology solutions," adds Ward. "Our clients will also benefit from being served by a stable strategic partner that has been in business under common ownership for more than a century."

"We have a long history of success in acquiring and integrating companies in a manner that benefits both our clients and our employees. Our employees appreciate not only our stability, which comes from CSC being a private company with a strong financial foundation and long-term perspective, but also our passion for working with each other to best serve our clients," says Ward. "Today, we're pleased to welcome the talented workforce of Intertrust Group into the CSC family, and we're excited to embark on this next chapter together."

"We have always been impressed with CSC's strong client-first reputation," says Iyer. "We believe the market will benefit greatly from the combination of two of the leading providers of corporate, fund, and compliance solutions."

"Through this combination," adds Iyer, "we have realized an outcome that is a true win for every stakeholder and, most importantly, the best outcome for our colleagues at Intertrust."

As one company, CSC and Intertrust Group will have the combined expertise of more than 7,500 dedicated employees with capabilities across more than 140 jurisdictions. "This means we can provide a "follow the sun" service, helping our clients wherever they need us to be," says Ward.

About CSC

CSC is the trusted partner of choice for more than 90% of the Fortune 500®, more than 90% of the 100 Best Global Brands®, and more than 70% of the PEI 300. We are the world's leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions, specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, transactions involving capital markets participants in both public and private markets, domain name system management and digital brand and fraud protection, and corporate tax software solutions. Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, CSC prides itself on being privately held and professionally managed for more than 120 years. CSC has office locations and capabilities in more than 140 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are-and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. We are the business behind business®. Learn more at cscglobal.com.

For more information:

Brandy Chieffi
Vice President of Marketing
[email protected]
CSC® News Room

Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 08:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 603 M 598 M 598 M
Net income 2022 72,5 M 71,9 M 71,9 M
Net Debt 2022 714 M 708 M 708 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 805 M 1 789 M 1 789 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,18x
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 493
Free-Float 84,7%
