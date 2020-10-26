Log in
INTERTRUST N.V.

(INTER)
Intertrust N : Group announces launch of Ironstone Directors

10/26/2020 | 06:50am EDT
Intertrust Group announces launch of Ironstone Directors
26 Oct 2020
Intertrust Group, a world-leading provider of specialized corporate, fund, capital market and private wealth services, today announced the launch of a new sub-brand, Ironstone Directors: a new, boutique, service provider entirely focused on offering premium independent directorship services and governance solutions.

The creation of Ironstone Directors will help satisfy increased market demand for qualified and experienced professionals who are able to take a hands-on role in providing tailored governance solutions whilst offering fixed, transparent, annual fees and a single point of contact.

The new entity ensures complete independence, combining the personalized governance services of a boutique firm with the institutional backing of Intertrust Group to present a compelling proposition to clients.

James Ferguson, Head of the Americas at Intertrust Group, commented: 'Providing global governance solutions through the dedicated Ironstone Directors brand is a direct reinforcement of Intertrust Group's ongoing innovation within the funds market. Today's launch represents a key milestone as we continue to adapt to the needs of our clients and help them to invest, grow and thrive.'

James Ferguson
Head of Americas
Intertrust Americas

Intertrust NV published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 10:49:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 566 M 668 M 668 M
Net income 2020 72,3 M 85,4 M 85,4 M
Net Debt 2020 821 M 969 M 969 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 3,68%
Capitalization 1 254 M 1 484 M 1 480 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,67x
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 4 093
Free-Float 95,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,40 €
Last Close Price 13,90 €
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephanie D. Miller Chief Executive Officer
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo Splinter Chief Operating Officer
Rogier van Wijk Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Anthony Ruys Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTRUST N.V.-19.70%1 484
CINTAS CORPORATION25.64%35 371
TELEPERFORMANCE21.21%18 318
UNITED RENTALS12.87%13 568
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC22.30%13 347
INTERTEK GROUP PLC2.46%12 591
