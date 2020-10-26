Intertrust N : Group announces launch of Ironstone Directors

Intertrust Group, a world-leading provider of specialized corporate, fund, capital market and private wealth services, today announced the launch of a new sub-brand, Ironstone Directors: a new, boutique, service provider entirely focused on offering premium independent directorship services and governance solutions.

The creation of Ironstone Directors will help satisfy increased market demand for qualified and experienced professionals who are able to take a hands-on role in providing tailored governance solutions whilst offering fixed, transparent, annual fees and a single point of contact.

The new entity ensures complete independence, combining the personalized governance services of a boutique firm with the institutional backing of Intertrust Group to present a compelling proposition to clients.

James Ferguson, Head of the Americas at Intertrust Group, commented: 'Providing global governance solutions through the dedicated Ironstone Directors brand is a direct reinforcement of Intertrust Group's ongoing innovation within the funds market. Today's launch represents a key milestone as we continue to adapt to the needs of our clients and help them to invest, grow and thrive.'