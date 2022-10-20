Intertrust N : Segantii Capital Management (UK) Limited - Intertrust N.V. - Amsterdam

|
Segantii Capital Management (UK) Limited - Intertrust N.V. - Amsterdam
Segantii Capital Management (UK) Limited - Intertrust N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Distribution in numbers
Date of transaction19 oct 2022
Person obliged to notifySegantii Capital Management (UK) Limited
Issuing institutionIntertrust N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce61411809
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in percentages
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.945.244,00
Number of voting rights1.945.244,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementFysieke levering
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding2,15 %
Directly real2,15 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht
Total holding2,15 %
Directly real2,15 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Share information
Date last update: 20 October 2022
Disclaimer
Intertrust NV published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2022
|Sales 2022
|
601 M
591 M
591 M
|Net income 2022
|
77,0 M
75,7 M
75,7 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
680 M
669 M
669 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|22,4x
|Yield 2022
|0,75%
|Capitalization
|
1 802 M
1 771 M
1 771 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|4,13x
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,72x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 493
|Free-Float
|83,6%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends INTERTRUST N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|19,94 €
|Average target price
|20,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|0,30%