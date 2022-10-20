Advanced search
    INTER   NL0010937058

INTERTRUST N.V.

(INTER)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-10-20 am EDT
19.94 EUR    0.00%
Intertrust N : Segantii Capital Management (UK) Limited - Intertrust N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
10/17CSC Global Secures All Regulatory Approvals For $2 Billion Intertrust Takeover
MT
10/17Csc And Intertrust Have Obtained All Regulatory Clearances : the Offer Period ends on 31 October 2022
GL
Intertrust N : Segantii Capital Management (UK) Limited - Intertrust N.V. - Amsterdam

10/20/2022
Back Segantii Capital Management (UK) Limited - Intertrust N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction19 oct 2022
  • Person obliged to notifySegantii Capital Management (UK) Limited
  • Issuing institutionIntertrust N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce61411809
  • Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares1.945.244,00 Number of voting rights1.945.244,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding2,15 % Directly real2,15 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht Total holding2,15 % Directly real2,15 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 20 October 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 19:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 601 M 591 M 591 M
Net income 2022 77,0 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
Net Debt 2022 680 M 669 M 669 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 0,75%
Capitalization 1 802 M 1 771 M 1 771 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 4 493
Free-Float 83,6%
Managers and Directors
Shankar Iyer Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Rogier van Wijk Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chitra Baskar Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Ruys Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERTRUST N.V.1.73%1 762
CINTAS CORPORATION-9.68%40 644
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-32.63%15 262
EDENRED SE20.14%11 883
BUREAU VERITAS SA-17.82%10 612
LG CORP.-2.60%8 836