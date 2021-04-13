Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Intertrust N.V.    INTER   NL0010937058

INTERTRUST N.V.

(INTER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intertrust N : Chitra Baskar pens article in Private Equity News on sector's rising data demands

04/13/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Make an enquiry

Chitra Baskar, our Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Funds and Product, has written an opinion piece in Private Equity News discussing the sector's increasing focus on transparency.

Chitra states that as private capital funds start to attract more mainstream investors, their CFOs are coming to the realisation that those investors are accustomed to a certain level of transparency.

According to our recent report The future private capital CFO: Evolving in a digital age, CFOs expect their limited partners (LPs) to require data updates with increasing frequency and depth over the next decade. In fact, 63% of survey respondents in Western Europe and 67% in the UK expect their investors to be looking for live or daily updates on their data.

'It is unsurprising that so many CFOs anticipate their investors will soon want such timely updates on portfolio performance; nowadays, so many of us are used to having information at our fingertips. This expectation might seem surprising in relation to private capital funds, though, given that they mostly calculate NAVs monthly or quarterly,' writes Chitra.

Many private capital funds are starting to make investments into technology. However, Chitra opines that though there may be good intention behind finding in-house solutions like expanding finance teams, the complexities involved can cause significant and, in many cases, unexpected costs.

Chitra closes the article with some advice for private fund CFOs:

It is for this reason that outsourcing is a growing trend in Europe, enabling GPs to focus on what they do best - raising and investing assets.

You can read the full article on the Private Equity News website, here.

Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 17:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERTRUST N.V.
01:12pINTERTRUST N  : Chitra Baskar pens article in Private Equity News on sector's ri..
PU
04/08INTERTRUST N  : Three ways Foreign Financial Service Providers can respond to Au..
PU
04/07INTERTRUST N  : The modern CFO can't be all things to all people
PU
04/02INTERTRUST N  : Adapting to a world where data will rule
PU
04/01INTERTRUST N  : Jersey investors demand data, but different sectors need differe..
PU
03/31INTERTRUST N  : The modern CFO can't be all things to all people
PU
03/31INTERTRUST N  : Cross-border deals have raised challenges for in-house operation..
PU
03/26FASTTRACK : to managing and administering executive compensation schemes
PU
03/26INTERTRUST N  : Private wealth managers say succession planning and transparency..
PU
03/25INTERTRUST N  : London markets need radical reform to catch the rising tide of S..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 576 M 687 M 687 M
Net income 2021 78,3 M 93,4 M 93,4 M
Net Debt 2021 672 M 802 M 802 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 2,95%
Capitalization 1 338 M 1 595 M 1 596 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 4 076
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart INTERTRUST N.V.
Duration : Period :
Intertrust N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTRUST N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,60 €
Last Close Price 14,80 €
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shankar Iyer Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Rogier van Wijk Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chitra Baskar Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Ruys Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTRUST N.V.6.63%1 595
CINTAS CORPORATION0.48%37 312
TELEPERFORMANCE SE19.87%22 755
LG CORP.8.57%14 795
EDENRED-2.11%13 309
BUREAU VERITAS SA13.83%13 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ