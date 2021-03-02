Log in
Intertrust N : Funds Europe covers our latest report on the future private capital CFO

03/02/2021 | 03:00pm EST
Our new report, 'The future private capital CFO: Evolving in a digital age' was featured in Funds Europe this week - focusing on the investment private capital funds will need to make to meet rising LP demands.

The report, which launched yesterday, revealed that nearly two-thirds of private capital CFOs expect investors to want daily or live updates on performance in the coming years; our survey respondents said they were planning to invest in technology, hire in-house talent or outsource expertise to bridge the gap.

The Funds Europe article highlighted these findings, adding that Intertrust Group experts 'estimated $5.5 billion would need to be spent by firms to reach service standards expected by institutional investors'.

Further insights from Chitra Baskar, our Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Funds and Product, appeared later in the piece. 'Traditionally, private capital fund managers have tended towards keeping a lot of information confidential because of the nature of their deals,' she said. 'But more mainstream investors who are used to having more data are coming into the market because of the higher returns available. Their appetites for data disclosure will drive the need for the delivery of faster and more detailed reporting.'

You can read the full article in Funds Europe here - and learn more about our report here.

Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 19:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
