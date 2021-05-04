Intertrust N : Group appoints Aileen Gillan as CRO

PRESS RELEASE: Netherlands - Monday 3 May, 2021. Intertrust Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Aileen Gillan as Chief Risk Officer, starting today.

Reporting into Shankar Iyer, CEO at Intertrust Group, Aileen will play a key role as a member of the company's Executive Committee. With a career spanning the legal, consulting and finance sectors, Aileen will be based from Intertrust Group's London office and will oversee the group's risk profile and global compliance in support of the corporate strategy.

Most recently Aileen was Chief Risk Officer at Metro Bank and was responsible for the oversight of the risk and control framework across the bank. Prior to Metro Bank Aileen spent four years at Lloyds Banking Group, latterly as Chief Risk Officer for Asset Finance. Aileen began her career as a Barrister before moving into risk and regulatory consulting with PwC, followed by DLA.

Speaking on her appointment, Aileen said:

'I'm delighted to join the team at Intertrust Group, an industry-leading global firm with exciting growth potential and an outstanding reputation for its expertise and customer-focused service. It's a privilege to be asked to lead the risk and compliance function, which plays a vital role in supporting the business as it continues to deliver to the highest standards.'

Shankar Iyer, CEO of Intertrust Group, commented:

'I am very pleased to welcome Aileen to the team. Aileen brings a wealth of experience and an extensive background in developing rigorous governance models and leading teams to establish an effective risk and compliance culture. Aileen will be instrumental in continuing to build our robust risk and compliance function at Intertrust Group, ensuring we continually demonstrate our commitment to operating at the highest standards, while providing leadership to the global team.'