Intertrust N : Imelda Shine writes comment piece on Irish ILP in Private Equity News

Our Managing Director, UK and Ireland, Imelda Shine appeared in Private Equity News this week, offering her views on the new Investment Limited Partnerships (ILP) update in Ireland.

Her comment piece, entitled 'Ireland's new ILP law will make it even more attractive to private funds' provides an overview of the new legislation and the impact it is set to have. According to Imelda: 'The ILP regime and the pending updates to the AIF Rulebook offer greater flexibility and cost-efficiencies, allowing improved operation of ILPs for managers and investors (including excuse and exclude provisions and stage investing) and a more straightforward process for capital withdrawals and distributions.'

This is set to drive strong growth activity in the Irish funds' industry this year, 'with some estimates suggesting assets could grow by up to 10% in 2021 alone,' Imelda adds.

You can read the full article here.