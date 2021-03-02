Log in
Intertrust N.V.

INTERTRUST N.V.

(INTER)
Intertrust N : Imelda Shine writes comment piece on Irish ILP in Private Equity News

03/02/2021 | 03:00pm EST
Our Managing Director, UK and Ireland, Imelda Shine appeared in Private Equity News this week, offering her views on the new Investment Limited Partnerships (ILP) update in Ireland.

Her comment piece, entitled 'Ireland's new ILP law will make it even more attractive to private funds' provides an overview of the new legislation and the impact it is set to have. According to Imelda: 'The ILP regime and the pending updates to the AIF Rulebook offer greater flexibility and cost-efficiencies, allowing improved operation of ILPs for managers and investors (including excuse and exclude provisions and stage investing) and a more straightforward process for capital withdrawals and distributions.'

This is set to drive strong growth activity in the Irish funds' industry this year, 'with some estimates suggesting assets could grow by up to 10% in 2021 alone,' Imelda adds.

You can read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 18 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 19:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 578 M 698 M 698 M
Net income 2021 85,5 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2021 630 M 761 M 761 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 4,34%
Capitalization 1 257 M 1 518 M 1 519 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 076
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart INTERTRUST N.V.
Duration : Period :
Intertrust N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTRUST N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,33 €
Last Close Price 13,82 €
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shankar Iyer Chief Executive Officer
Rogier van Wijk Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo Splinter Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Ruys Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTRUST N.V.-0.43%1 503
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.43%36 223
TELEPERFORMANCE8.48%20 841
LG CORP.7.31%14 673
EDENRED2.11%14 047
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-2.97%12 302
