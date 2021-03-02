Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Intertrust N.V.    INTER   NL0010937058

INTERTRUST N.V.

(INTER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intertrust N : US private capital funds must adapt to meeting new demands for transparency

03/02/2021 | 03:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Make an enquiry

Outsourcing administration needs for Private Capital funds is less common in the United States' than in Europe or Asia. The evolving regulatory and legal complexities of Europe, for example, means many asset managers delegate responsibility to specialist service providers.

The US private capital industry might be about to change however in response to growing demands for transparency from mainstream investors who are increasingly turning to their sector to chase the higher returns on offer versus many other asset classes in an ultra-low interest rate world.

Meeting these greater demands will be essential to remain competitive. But there is an issue: private capital funds have always been less transparent than their mainstream asset management peers because of the confidential nature of the deals they conduct.

To assess the extent of these growing demands and how the industry might respond, Intertrust Group and Global Custodian conducted research* among chief financial officers (CFOs) at private capital funds. The results are outlined in a new report entitled The future private capital CFO: Evolving in a digital age.

Portfolio performance and cybersecurity are priorities

CFOs at US private capital funds certainly expect their limited partners (LPs) to require data updates with increasing frequency over the next decade.

Seven out of 10 (70%) of respondents expect their investors to be looking for access to live or daily updates on both portfolio performance and cybersecurity. More than half (56%) of CFOs expect a need for daily or live updates on operational service level agreements (SLAs) and 64% on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG).

US CFOs anticipate higher priority will be placed on cybersecurity than their peers elsewhere: only 57% of CFOs globally anticipate live or daily updates for these functions respectively.

The performance indicators being sought are more than just updates on net asset values, which only change monthly or even quarterly for many private assets, such as real estate and natural resource infrastructure. Indicators that would make sense include cash positions and KPIs that show how the business is being managed such as daily sales figures or levels of indebtedness. SLAs would also be a key measure here.

With 401(k) plans gaining access to certain types of private capital funds, there will be added pressure - and certainly requirements - to provide more detailed and timely information. We can expect to see added transparency in the structures, fees and performance of the underlying investments, which will translate to more frequent KPI measurements.

The emphasis placed on cybersecurity is also unsurprising. Cybersecurity will always be crucial to CFOs as the level of attacks will continue to increase. The US has many cyber threats, both on companies and the system. It will be important to update clients regularly on how their data will be protected.

US CFOs also anticipate higher priority (64%) will be placed on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) updates than CFOs globally, of whom 51% anticipate live or daily update requests.

The US will now return to COP21 under Joe Biden's presidency and this will impact how the US reports on ESG metrics. ESG is an important part of how investors assess risk around an asset, not least because of the regulatory hazard, but they also want to know their investments meet acceptable standards. This is common in public markets and it is permeating into private capital.

In addition, ESG is becoming an important part of investors' risk assessment processes. General partners (GPs) will need to continue to report on ESG and diversity and inclusion, which will become 'must have' requirements for investors deploying in the private capital assets classes.

Outsourcing will grow

How will CFOs meet these increasing demands for more information? The most popular responses are to invest in technology or increase the size of the in-house finance team, which are both cited by 24%, followed by outsourcing more functionality (21%) and investing in distributed ledger functionality (21%). Just one in 10 (10%) will retain the existing balance between in-house and outsourcing.

Going forwards, private capital funds are highly likely to increasingly outsource as ever more data pressures around reporting to investors and regulators will make data manipulation solutions that meet industrial standards more attractive.

Outsourcing will make even more sense for larger and international funds because of the economies of scale and complexities involved.

But a solution that mutualises the costs among clients and takes on the responsibility of meeting the latest technological and industry standards should appeal to a range of GPs, who can then focus on raising and deploying capital.

Download the report

*Source: Global Custodian in partnership with Intertrust Group; a global sample of 300+ chief financial officers at private capital funds were surveyed between 20 November 2020 and 26 January 2021, including 88 in the US

Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 19:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERTRUST N.V.
03:00pINTERTRUST N  : Why China and New Zealand's FTA upgrade will foster a ‘uni..
PU
03:00pCAPITAL MARKETS : Quarterly trends update – 2021 – Q1
PU
03:00pINTERTRUST N  : All eyes on China following the CAI deal
PU
03:00pINTERTRUST N  : Imelda Shine writes comment piece on Irish ILP in Private Equity..
PU
03:00pINTERTRUST N  : Funds Europe covers our latest report on the future private capi..
PU
03:00pINTERTRUST N  : US private capital funds must adapt to meeting new demands for t..
PU
02:38pPRIVATE CAPITAL LPS ARE &LSQUO;INCRE : how will CFOs adapt?
PU
02:38pINTERTRUST N  : Hedge funds can show private capital funds the way to transparen..
PU
02:38pINTERTRUST N  : What the Hong Kong 2021/22 Budget means for your business
PU
02:38pINTERTRUST N  : Technology is one of the fundamental themes pushing specialist f..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 578 M 698 M 698 M
Net income 2021 85,5 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2021 630 M 761 M 761 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 4,34%
Capitalization 1 257 M 1 518 M 1 519 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 076
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart INTERTRUST N.V.
Duration : Period :
Intertrust N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTRUST N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,33 €
Last Close Price 13,82 €
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shankar Iyer Chief Executive Officer
Rogier van Wijk Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo Splinter Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Ruys Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTRUST N.V.-0.43%1 503
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.43%36 223
TELEPERFORMANCE8.48%20 841
LG CORP.7.31%14 673
EDENRED2.11%14 047
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-2.97%12 302
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ