Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Intertrust N.V.    INTER   NL0010937058

INTERTRUST N.V.

(INTER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intertrust N : Why China and New Zealand's FTA upgrade will foster a ‘unique competitive advantage'

03/02/2021 | 03:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Make an enquiry

In January of this year, China and New Zealand strengthened their Free Trade Agreement (FTA), in what is believed to be the highest level of commitment that China has agreed in any FTA globally. David Ritchie, Country Director, New Zealand at Intertrust Group, discusses what this means for both countries.

In 2008, New Zealand became the first OECD country to sign a comprehensive FTA with China. This not only fostered a unique competitive advantage, it was also a catalyst for closer cooperation.

The upgrade has progressed China's push towards multilateralism, while for New Zealand it greatly eases access to the lucrative Chinese market - notably, by reducing compliance costs for their exporters. China is now New Zealand's largest trading partner, with two-way trade (exports and imports of goods and services) exceeding NZ$32 billion.

The New Zealand primary industries that are set to benefit are forestry and dairy, both of which are anticipated to be almost entirely tariff-free by 2024 with reduced barriers to entry for services involving the environment, aviation, audiovisual, real estate, advertising, education, and e-commerce.

With growth hotly anticipated in China, trade and demand for New Zealand-based products are expected to continue. The upgrade of the FTA is likely to provide New Zealand with a positive stimulus for its economic recovery in the wake of Covid-19.

The New Zealand Overseas Investment Office ('OIO') will also lift the screening threshold for non-government Chinese investments to NZ$200 million from NZ$100 million when considering an inbound investment for significant NZ business assets. These are alternative monetary thresholds for Chinese investors, and applicable under certain circumstances. Government investments will continue to be screened at NZ$100 million. In contrast, Australia has tightened its laws recently to reduce all screening thresholds for foreign investments to zero.

We are already seeing notable evidence of Chinese investment in New Zealand. Intertrust Group serves some of the major Chinese tech companies that are attracted to the country because of our current Covid-19 free status and strong economic climate. We are well equipped to assist our clients from China in bridging the cultural differences when doing business successfully in New Zealand.

In addition, our colleagues in China are looking forward to welcoming New Zealand exporters to the mainland. We are aware of the consumer demand for premium quality products from New Zealand and are confident we have the appropriate solutions to help establish those companies in China, more swiftly and effectively than companies may have done so in the past.

If you wish to find out more about China and New Zealand business, please contact:

David Ritchie

Country Director

New Zealand

Felix Deng

Director, Business Development

Shanghai, China

Make an enquiry

Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 19:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERTRUST N.V.
03:00pINTERTRUST N  : Why China and New Zealand's FTA upgrade will foster a ‘uni..
PU
03:00pCAPITAL MARKETS : Quarterly trends update – 2021 – Q1
PU
03:00pINTERTRUST N  : All eyes on China following the CAI deal
PU
03:00pINTERTRUST N  : Imelda Shine writes comment piece on Irish ILP in Private Equity..
PU
03:00pINTERTRUST N  : Funds Europe covers our latest report on the future private capi..
PU
03:00pINTERTRUST N  : US private capital funds must adapt to meeting new demands for t..
PU
02:38pPRIVATE CAPITAL LPS ARE &LSQUO;INCRE : how will CFOs adapt?
PU
02:38pINTERTRUST N  : Hedge funds can show private capital funds the way to transparen..
PU
02:38pINTERTRUST N  : What the Hong Kong 2021/22 Budget means for your business
PU
02:38pINTERTRUST N  : Technology is one of the fundamental themes pushing specialist f..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 578 M 698 M 698 M
Net income 2021 85,5 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2021 630 M 761 M 761 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 4,34%
Capitalization 1 257 M 1 518 M 1 519 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 076
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart INTERTRUST N.V.
Duration : Period :
Intertrust N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTRUST N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,33 €
Last Close Price 13,82 €
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shankar Iyer Chief Executive Officer
Rogier van Wijk Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Hélène Vletter-van Dort Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theo Splinter Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Ruys Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTRUST N.V.-0.43%1 503
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.43%36 223
TELEPERFORMANCE8.48%20 841
LG CORP.7.31%14 673
EDENRED2.11%14 047
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-2.97%12 302
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ