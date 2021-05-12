M&A completions: overcoming the challenges, quickly

The quick pace of M&A deals means our clients face many challenges during an escrow transaction. We help them overcome the hurdles and meet their completion deadlines.

Time is always of the essence when it comes to M&A deals. Escrow accounts have become an essential element of such transactions, helping to expedite the completion of the deal or setting monies aside for possible breaches of contractual obligations.

Crucially, we understand that when clients contact us in the heat of a transaction battle, they have no time to waste.

The Escrow & Settlement team at Intertrust Group has all the expertise needed to ensure a robust but smooth process, minimising stress for our clients.

An escrow account comes into play at a critical moment of the M&A process. It allows the buyer to perform due diligence on the potential deal while providing comfort to the seller that the payment will be forthcoming once all conditions are met. If the escrow account is not ready at this key moment, the transaction may face delays or even risk not closing at all.

Mitigating such risks means obtaining the necessary documents for regulatory compliance, spotting any potential issues in advance, as well as swiftly resolving sticking points or administrative complications.

The escrow bank account should be open and ready to receive funds in different currencies, as well as being equipped to disburse those funds to shareholders within a strict timeframe.

At Intertrust Group we make sure that all necessary arrangements are in place even in situations where we receive the mandate just a few days before completion.

Unsurprisingly, the first challenge our clients face is timing. The second - and one that most businesses face these days - is compliance and ensuring that all know-your-customer (KYC) checks have been conducted and approved.

We always work through two levels of KYC compliance. Whenever we take on a new transaction, it is first approved by our compliance team and then by the compliance team of the banks we work with. The Escrow & Settlement team knows exactly what is required to accomplish this in a short period of time.

In the last year or so, regulators have tightened their rules and banks have had to work with stricter compliance criteria. Our clients need to know early on exactly what is required. Our expertise means we can help them comply with complex cross-border obligations; this is very much a key part of our service offering.

For example, we have US clients wanting to open escrow accounts in Europe and finding that standards are quite different to those in the US. Other transactions involve offshore jurisdictions - such as Jersey and Guernsey - meaning that the banks we work with require enhanced due diligence to be carried out.

Our aim is to take the pressure and subsequent stress away from our clients - including corporates, private equity funds and ultra-high-net-worth individuals - by taking care of any issues in-house. We are able to make the entire process run smoothly because we can rely on an outstanding pool of talent within our international, multilingual team. In addition, extra comfort is derived through our close regulation by both the Dutch National Bank and the Financial Centre Authority in the UK. We also hold a PSD2 licence.

Choosing the right jurisdiction during a cross-border transaction is another major challenge for international clients. Our Escrow & Settlement services can assist with this, offering multiple jurisdiction options, including the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and Sweden. We also speak our clients' languages, among them Dutch, German, English, Spanish, French, Swedish, Greek and Finnish.

Many of our account managers are lawyers with private practice M&A experience or with legal qualifications; we therefore know these transactions inside out. We are very much aligned with our business partners, the lawyers who work on M&A and other high-profile deals.

Our dedicated escrow services are also supported by a team of experienced escrow contract managers - all with a solid background in finance - whose role is to set the correct interest rates and make timely payments.

Thanks to our experience and teamwork, we have been facilitating complex escrows alongside high-value and cross-border paying agency mandates for more than a decade. The expertise that we have built up over the years means we can help clients meet deadlines despite the increased burden of compliance challenges.

In the past, law firms were able to hold on to large sums of money in their client accounts, but this has increasingly become a specialist role as laws and regulations have tightened across Europe and the UK. Law firms are now actively discouraged by their regulators to hold onto any funds in their client accounts; this is where the Escrow & Settlement team can assist and ensure compliance with relevant laws.

Our dedicated team can get a disbursement account up and running within days, providing that all required due diligence information is shared in a timely manner. This gives us an unprecedented edge over our competitors. Even when dealing with particularly large and complex transactions, we ensure a swift turnaround.

In a recent escrow transaction, for example, we were tasked with distributing £2.5 billion to 150 different stakeholders. To add to the complexity, that sum originated from a pool of different equity and debt investors - the aggregation element of the transaction made our role more challenging. As an M&A specialist escrow and paying agent, we were able to complete the settlement within two weeks and meet our deadline. This transaction involved high profile law firms, alongside leading private equity funds.

Despite the tight timeframes our clients require - and the complexity of the deals involved - our wide experience and industry expertise allow us to deal with onboarding rapidly and efficiently, addressing complications and ensuring that strict deadlines are met. Every time.