Intertrust N.V.

INTERTRUST N.V.

(INTER)
Meet Derek Tsoi: Intertrust Group's new Commercial Director, Fund Services in Hong Kong

03/10/2021 | 05:31am EST
We are pleased to welcome Derek Tsoi, who joined our Hong Kong office as Commercial Director in February 2021. Derek will be responsible for business development and client relationship management for Fund Services in the region. With more than 20 years' experience in the fund administration industry, Derek has worked for leading financial services providers, supporting a wide range of investment funds for multinational and Chinese fund manager clients. Read on to learn more about Derek and his plans for the coming months.

Tell us about yourself and why you're excited about joining Intertrust Group in Hong Kong

After spending more than 20 years in the fund administration industry, it's my great pleasure to join the big family of Intertrust Group. To me, it's a good opportunity and an interesting challenge to have, working with professional teams across an extensive network of regions, applying knowledge and sharing experience and delivering solutions to our clients.

What can you tell us about Intertrust Group's offering to clients?

I'm impressed with the spread and scope of our fund administration services offering. In essence, we can help our clients with fund establishment and daily operations, all the way to their investment exits. With our end-to-end support framework for alternative fund managers, we can help our clients manage their funds from the top-down: from the investors to the general partners and investment managers, to the main funds and to the underlying portfolios.

Anything else you would like to add?

Having been established in Hong Kong for more than 40 years, Intertrust Group will continue to grow with the local economy, as the city is one of the key players in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and a leading financial hub with robust economic and legal systems in North Asia.

Disclaimer

Intertrust NV published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
