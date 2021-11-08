Log in
    INTO   BE0003746600

INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV

(INTO)
Interim statement third quarter 2021

11/08/2021 | 12:08pm EST
Realization of important milestones in strategic growth plan #connect2022 through focus on active rental policy and sustainable value creation via in-house (re)developments, resulting in a solid foundation for the future.

Solid financial results

  • EPRA earnings per share of € 1,30 for 9M 2021, +10% compared to 9M 2020
  • Increase of previously communicated expected EPRA earnings per share for 2021 from € 1,65 - € 1,68
    to € 1,70 - € 1,72
  • Confirmation of target gross dividend of € 1,53 for 2021, at the same level as in 2020

Focus on active rental policy results in strong key figures

  • Occupancy rate of total real estate portfolio: + 1% to 94%
  • Organic growth of rental income: 5%
  • Major rental transactions in logistics portfolio in Genk, Herentals, Herstal, Oevel and Eindhoven
  • Investments as foundation for future value creation
  • Focus on future development potential and futureproof modernization of the existing portfolio
  • Increase in fair value of investment properties with € 97 million or 9,5%

Solid basis for the future

  • Two real estate segments, diversified tenants, strong balance sheet and sufficient investment capacity due to € 120 million unused credit lines
  • Realization of 25% growth in real estate portfolio since 2019
  • Future potential increase in value over a period Q4 2021 - 2025 between € 238 - € 281 million through (re)development projects

Disclaimer

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 17:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
