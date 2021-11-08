Interim statement third quarter 2021

Realization of important milestones in strategic growth plan #connect2022 through focus on active rental policy and sustainable value creation via in-house (re)developments, resulting in a solid foundation for the future.

Solid financial results

EPRA earnings per share of € 1,30 for 9M 2021, +10% compared to 9M 2020

Increase of previously communicated expected EPRA earnings per share for 2021 from € 1,65 - € 1,68

to € 1,70 - € 1,72

to € 1,70 - € 1,72 Confirmation of target gross dividend of € 1,53 for 2021, at the same level as in 2020

Focus on active rental policy results in strong key figures

Occupancy rate of total real estate portfolio: + 1% to 94%

Organic growth of rental income: 5%

Major rental transactions in logistics portfolio in Genk, Herentals, Herstal, Oevel and Eindhoven

Investments as foundation for future value creation

Focus on future development potential and futureproof modernization of the existing portfolio

Increase in fair value of investment properties with € 97 million or 9,5%

Solid basis for the future