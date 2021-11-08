Interim statement third quarter 2021

Realization of important milestones in strategic growth plan #connect2022 through focus on active rental policy and sustainable value creation via in-house (re)developments, resulting in a solid foundation for the future.
Solid financial results
-
EPRA earnings per share of € 1,30 for 9M 2021, +10% compared to 9M 2020
-
Increase of previously communicated expected EPRA earnings per share for 2021 from € 1,65 - € 1,68
to € 1,70 - € 1,72
-
Confirmation of target gross dividend of € 1,53 for 2021, at the same level as in 2020
Focus on active rental policy results in strong key figures
-
Occupancy rate of total real estate portfolio: + 1% to 94%
-
Organic growth of rental income: 5%
-
Major rental transactions in logistics portfolio in Genk, Herentals, Herstal, Oevel and Eindhoven
-
Investments as foundation for future value creation
-
Focus on future development potential and futureproof modernization of the existing portfolio
-
Increase in fair value of investment properties with € 97 million or 9,5%
Solid basis for the future
-
Two real estate segments, diversified tenants, strong balance sheet and sufficient investment capacity due to € 120 million unused credit lines
-
Realization of 25% growth in real estate portfolio since 2019
-
Future potential increase in value over a period Q4 2021 - 2025 between € 238 - € 281 million through (re)development projects
Disclaimer
