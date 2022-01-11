Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTO   BE0003746600

INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV

(INTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Thank You Day: Gunther Gielen looks back on 2021 with gratitude

01/11/2022 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For International Thank You Day our ceo Gunther Gielen took place in front of the camera to show his gratitude for the past year.

Despite the ups & downs, we look back on a year in which we realised important projects and proved the agile character of Intervest. And.... the best is yet to come!

Disclaimer

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 13:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
08:08aINTERNATIONAL THANK YOU DAY : Gunther Gielen looks back on 2021 with gratitude
PU
03:48aINTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : A flying start for Intervest with new colleagues
PU
2021Intervest Offices & Warehouses Signs New Lease Deals at Genk Green Logistics in Belgium
MT
2021Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces additional projects at Genk Green Logistics
AQ
2021Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV Announces Additional Projects at Genk Green Logistics
CI
2021INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : Genk Green Logistics concludes two built-to- suit agreeme..
PU
2021Intervest Offices & Warehouses Extends Lease Deals In Dutch Logistics Sector
MT
2021Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV extends lease agreements for the long term with custo..
AQ
2021INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : extends lease agreements for the long term with customers..
PU
2021INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES : invested in innovative system for smoke removal in Greenh..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,52%
Capitalization 729 M 825 M 826 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float -
Chart INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
Duration : Period :
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 27,70 €
Average target price 33,00 €
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gunther Gielen Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Macharis Chief Financial Officer
Ann Smolders Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stijn van den Abbeele Technical Director
Joël Gorselé Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV-1.77%825
EQUINIX, INC.-9.64%68 821
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-9.97%45 190
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.06%40 529
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.26%33 224
SEGRO PLC-8.67%21 400