International Thank You Day: Gunther Gielen looks back on 2021 with gratitude

For International Thank You Day our ceo Gunther Gielen took place in front of the camera to show his gratitude for the past year.
Despite the ups & downs, we look back on a year in which we realised important projects and proved the agile character of Intervest. And.... the best is yet to come!
